Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

DOM And CSS Performance Benchmarks
|DOM
Mozilla Dromaeo DOM
Opera once again takes the lead in the DOM portion of Mozilla's Dromaeo test suite with a score of nearly 1700. The browser's margin of victory on our decade-old desktop is amazing, more than tripling the second-place finisher's score. Firefox takes a distant second place at around 525 runs per second, followed by Chrome at 420 and Safari at 383. IE8 cannot run the current version of Dromaeo.
|CSS
Microsoft Maze Solver
Chrome takes the lead in Microsoft's Maze Solver CSS benchmark, completing the first five mazes in an average of under ten seconds. Safari places second with a time just under 20 seconds. Opera takes third place, followed by Firefox. Meanwhile, IE8 takes an unfortunate 20 minutes, putting it in last place.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.