Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Flash Performance Benchmarks
GUIMark 2 Flash
Surprisingly, IE8 manages to hold onto Internet Explorer's proficiency with Flash, obtaining the highest score at nearly 7 FPS. Opera places second, followed closely by Safari at 6.76 FPS. Firefox comes in fourth with 6.5 FPS, leaving Chrome to finish last at 6.3 FPS.
The chart below holds the detail view of how each browser performs in the three individual GUIMark 2 Flash tests.
Flash Benchmark 2008
With 4752 points, Safari places first, with Opera only seven points behind in second place. IE8 takes third, trailed by Chrome in fourth and Firefox in fifth place.
The overall results of the Flash testing put IE8, Opera, and Safari out in front. Chrome and Firefox once again display a disadvantage in Flash performance relative to the other three browsers, although the margins aren't quite as wide on this time capsule of test system.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.