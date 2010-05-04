X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Overclocking
Here’s a quick comparison chart of the available BIOS settings each motherboard provides to assist overclocking and related performance optimizations.
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock X58 Extreme3
|Asus P6X58D-E
|Gigabyte X58A-UD3R
|Gigabyte X58A-UD7
|CPU Base Clock
|100-300 MHz (1 MHz)
|100-500 MHz (1 MHz)
|100-600 MHz (1MHz)
|100-600 MHz (1MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DRAM Data Rates
|BCLK x6-x16 (x2)
|BCLK x6-x18 (x2)
|BCLK x6-x18 (x2)
|BCLK x6-x18 (x2)
|PCIe Clock
|50-150 MHz (1 MHz)
|100-200 MHz (1MHz)
|90-150 MHz (1MHz)
|90-150 MHz (1MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.84-2.00V (6.25mV)
|0.85-2.10V (6.25mV)
|0.50-1.90V (6.25mV)
|0.50-1.90V (6.25mV)
|Uncore Voltage
|1.20-1.90 (70mV)
|1.20-1.90V (6.25mV)
|1.075-2.015V (20mV)
|1.075-2.015V (20mV)
|IOH Voltage
|1.11-1.49V (6.25mV)
|1.10-1.70V (20mV)
|1.00-2.00V (20mV)
|1.10-2.00V (20mV)
|ICH Voltage
|1.16-1.56V (20mV)
|1.10-1.40V (100mV)
|0.92-2.38V (20mV)
|0.92-2.38V (20mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|0.96-2.00V (15mV)
|1.20-2.46V (20mV)
|1.30-2.60V (20mV)
|1.30-2.60V (20mV)
|CAS Latency
|6-11 Cycles
|3-11 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|tRP
|3-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-31 Cycles
|3-31 Cycles
|1-31 Cycles
|1-31 Cycles
Though some boards have broader adjustments than others, we normally reach the limits of our hardware at BIOS settings far below the maximum. Part of that is due to a very early C0 stepping CPU core that we’ve used consistently to provide comparable overclocking data for all of our X58 motherboard roundups.
The motherboards with 16-phase and 24-phase CPU power regulators push our old CPU beyond 4.1 GHz, while those with eight-phase units settle under that mark.
Asus takes the lead in maximum base clock by a mere 1 MHz. Both $200 motherboards reach the same speed, but ASRock takes the lead alphabetically.
Asus also takes the lead in memory speed. Greater numbers might have been achieved using Gulftown’s improved memory controller.
One thing I haven't seen anywhere though, but would like to, is the overclocking variance added through differing ram capacities. Even though I reached 4ghz on stock vcore, I had to push my QPI to 1.35 to keep the system stable with 6 modules installed. With 4 modules, this was reduced to 1.28, and with 3 it was around 1.24 and with only 2 I could run the QPI volts at 1.2.
Perhaps an idea for an in-depth article at some point in the future Toms?
The next step would be to see how these boards stack up using 6 cores and letting people know what power with 6 cores means using a 1 & a half year old motherboard. Although knowing that 6 cores, USB3.0 and SATA 6.0gb are a long way from being standard, it is by no means premature to have this board as one knows that they will be paying and buying for the long haul! The smartest ones do, and seeing as you guys chose the best parts for the price in terms of quality/performance, the UD3 is a perfect fit for a 5850 or maybe 2!
You should send this article to someone at Intel and maybe they will want to soon follow the way of USB3.0 for their vanilla board! I guess these builds are the new standard for high end or borderline excellent.
The table claims Asus P6X58D-E have Chipset S-ata 6 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Should probably be 6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s...
Thanks.