X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-920 LGA 1366, 2.66 GHz, 8MB L3 Cache RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6GB) DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20 Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB, 725MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.3 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

Two sets of Kingston’s DDR3-2000 modules allow us to check the memory overclocking capabilities of all motherboards, though a lower speed was used for assessing benchmark performance.

Sapphire’s Radeon HD 5850 crunches graphics data fast enough to expose any PCIe performance issues.

Rosewill surprised us several months ago with an air cooler that could deal with the heat of a Core i7-920 overclocked to its limit at 1.45V, so we’ve continued to use it.

Zalman supplied enough of its high-performance thermal grease to allow continuous testing for more than a year.