X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 LGA 1366, 2.66 GHz, 8MB L3 Cache
|RAM
|Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6GB) DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB, 725MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 10.3
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1020
Two sets of Kingston’s DDR3-2000 modules allow us to check the memory overclocking capabilities of all motherboards, though a lower speed was used for assessing benchmark performance.
Sapphire’s Radeon HD 5850 crunches graphics data fast enough to expose any PCIe performance issues.
Rosewill surprised us several months ago with an air cooler that could deal with the heat of a Core i7-920 overclocked to its limit at 1.45V, so we’ve continued to use it.
Zalman supplied enough of its high-performance thermal grease to allow continuous testing for more than a year.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA
|Dirt 2 Demo
|In-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4x AA
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Handbrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1.0 GB) to .mp4, High Profile
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 XPress
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX Codec 6.9.1
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kbp/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 9.0
|Version: 9.0.663, Virus base: 270.14.1/2407, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|Version 2010.1.16.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
I must be a BYOPC masochist.
I would have liked to see those new ports put to use on these boards...
One thing I haven't seen anywhere though, but would like to, is the overclocking variance added through differing ram capacities. Even though I reached 4ghz on stock vcore, I had to push my QPI to 1.35 to keep the system stable with 6 modules installed. With 4 modules, this was reduced to 1.28, and with 3 it was around 1.24 and with only 2 I could run the QPI volts at 1.2.
Perhaps an idea for an in-depth article at some point in the future Toms?
The next step would be to see how these boards stack up using 6 cores and letting people know what power with 6 cores means using a 1 & a half year old motherboard. Although knowing that 6 cores, USB3.0 and SATA 6.0gb are a long way from being standard, it is by no means premature to have this board as one knows that they will be paying and buying for the long haul! The smartest ones do, and seeing as you guys chose the best parts for the price in terms of quality/performance, the UD3 is a perfect fit for a 5850 or maybe 2!
You should send this article to someone at Intel and maybe they will want to soon follow the way of USB3.0 for their vanilla board! I guess these builds are the new standard for high end or borderline excellent.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/x58-usb-3.0-sata-6-gbps,2614-2.html
The table claims Asus P6X58D-E have Chipset S-ata 6 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Should probably be 6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s...
Thanks.