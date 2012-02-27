Six $200-$260 LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

For most games, our lowest settings show differences in CPU and/or memory performance, while our highest settings show differences in GPU and/or PCIe performance. We expect substantially similar results across all tests, but look for any large gains to expose less-than-honest default clock rate settings or large losses to expose implementation problems.

ECS leads DiRT 3, followed closely by Intel, but no evidence to suspect anything out of the ordinary. Both boards show spot-on base clock frequencies in CPU-Z.