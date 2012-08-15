Intel Xeon E3-1280 v2 Review: Ivy Bridge Goes Professional

Benchmark Results: Productivity

ABBYY’s OCR software is sensitive to clock rate, IPC, and the number of cores in a given architecture. Ivy Bridge doesn’t seem to help FineReader much, though, given the -1280 v2’s one-second advantage over the Xeon E3-1290 also running at 3.6 GHz.

There’s little difference between processors in Visual Studio 2010. Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture maintains its first-place position, but not by much. Moreover, the faster (and more expensive) 3.6 GHz chips don’t see much benefit over the 3.4 GHz Xeon E3-1275 in this test.

Responding primarily to clock rate, the 3.6 GHz Xeon E3s (both the Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based parts) score similarly. They’re faster than the 3.4 GHz model, though.