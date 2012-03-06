Intel Xeon E5-2600: Doing Damage With Two Eight-Core CPUs

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Intel sent us one of its P4000 enclosures and an W2600CR motherboards to test with. The roomy enclosure was much more acoustically-friendly than some of the Intel workstations we've tested in the past.

Crucial's team also stepped up to help us with this story, sending over 96 GB of very hard-to-find registered DDR3-1600 memory to populate our Xeon E5 and 5500/5600 platforms. DDR3-1333 is far more common, but it's unable to push our Xeon E5s to their highest supported data rate with one module installed per channel. Although registered modules are inherently slower than unbuffered memory, we actually realized better memory bandwidth using Crucial's hardware than a 32 GB quad-channel desktop kit that stood in while we set these workstations up.

Test Hardware Processors 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W (Sandy Bridge-EP) 3.1 GHz, Eight Cores, LGA 2011, 8 GT/s QPI, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 2 x Intel Xeon X5680 (Westmere-EP) 3.33 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 2 x Intel Xeon W5580 (Nehalem-EP) 3.2 GHz, Four Cores, LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 1 x Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboards Intel W2600CR (LGA 2011) Intel 5520/ICH10R, BIOS 50;53;28;112 Intel S5520SCR (LGA 1366) Intel 5520/ICH10R, BIOS 50;53;28;112 Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) Intel X79 Express, BIOS F9 Memory Crucial 64 GB (8 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Registered ECC, MT36KSF1G72PZ-1G6M1HF G.Skill 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Unbuffered, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2BZ200G3 200 GB SATA 3 Gb/s (SSD 710) Graphics AMD FirePro V5900 Power Supply Intel DPS-750XB A 750 W Chicony CPB09-003A 1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver FirePro Driver 8.911.3.1

Although we’ve seen AMD’s share of workstation CPU market grow to nearly five percent (in 2006, according to Jon Peddie Research), it’s now essentially zero. We’ve repeatedly invited AMD to participate in our workstation-oriented coverage, but it concedes that it’s no longer a player in this space.

Unlike the last time we looked at a pair of Xeon processors, AMD does have a suitable workstation chipset available in the SR5690, so we’d still very much like to see the company get more involved in courting professional customers (especially since it has all of those FirePro cards to sell them...). For now, we have four different configurations spanning three generations of Intel hardware.