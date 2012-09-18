Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

System And Benchmark Configurations

Test System Configuration Xotic PC / Sager NP9150 Eurocom Racer 2.0 CPU Intel Core i7-3820QM (Ivy Bridge) 2.7 GHz-3.7 GHz, Four Cores, Hyper-Threading Enabled, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache Chipset Intel HM77 Express PCH RAM Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11 Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970M: 850 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4800 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M: 835 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000 Graphics 2 Nvidia GeForce GTX 675M: 620 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3000 Hard Drive Intel SSD 520 SSDSC2CW120A3 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power FSP 19 V, 9.47 A Adapter Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics 1204122214-8.951.6-120329b-136980C-Clevo Nvidia GeForce 302.71

We have no clue why Eurocom chose a three-module memory configuration for its dual-channel notebook, and we certainly wouldn’t have asked Xotic PC to do the same for comparison purposes. These two configurations are otherwise well-matched, except for the graphics modules that are the focus of today's comparison.

Benchmark Configuration 3D Games Battlefield 3 Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF) DiRT 3 V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA Metro 2033 Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: High Detail Defaults (8x AA, 8x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Detail Defaults (8x AA, 16x AF) StarCraft II Version 1.4.4, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: High Texture, High Quality Test Set 2: Ultra Textures, Extreme Quality Audio/Video Encoding iTunes Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format Lame MP3 Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) Handbrake CLI Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile) MainConcept Reference Version: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV Productivity Adobe Photoshop CS5 Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080 WinZip Version 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r" WinRAR Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3" 7-Zip Version 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" ABBYY FineReader Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages

Even though the same motherboard and CPU is used by both systems, changes in memory configuration and GPU overhead caused us to include a mid-sized battery of non-gaming applications in today’s benchmark suite.