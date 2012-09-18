Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

System And Benchmark Configurations
|Test System Configuration
|Xotic PC / Sager NP9150
|Eurocom Racer 2.0
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3820QM (Ivy Bridge) 2.7 GHz-3.7 GHz, Four Cores, Hyper-Threading Enabled, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache
|Chipset
|Intel HM77 Express PCH
|RAM
|Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11
|Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970M: 850 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4800
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M: 835 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000
|Graphics 2
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 675M: 620 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3000
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSD 520 SSDSC2CW120A3 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|FSP 19 V, 9.47 A Adapter
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|1204122214-8.951.6-120329b-136980C-Clevo
|Nvidia GeForce 302.71
We have no clue why Eurocom chose a three-module memory configuration for its dual-channel notebook, and we certainly wouldn’t have asked Xotic PC to do the same for comparison purposes. These two configurations are otherwise well-matched, except for the graphics modules that are the focus of today's comparison.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: High Detail Defaults (8x AA, 8x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Detail Defaults (8x AA, 16x AF)
|StarCraft II
|Version 1.4.4, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: High Texture, High Quality Test Set 2: Ultra Textures, Extreme Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Handbrake CLI
|Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Even though the same motherboard and CPU is used by both systems, changes in memory configuration and GPU overhead caused us to include a mid-sized battery of non-gaming applications in today’s benchmark suite.
If I recall it is a Enduro related bug causing 7970M to be under utilized in games like BF3, it was quite a big deal in June/July on NotebookReview's Forum, not sure if it is fixed by new drivers.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/geforce-gtx-660-geforce-gtx-650-benchmark,3297-7.html
Check this thread (and the "Sager and Clevo forums") for more details:
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/682097-7970m-logging-thread-games-utilization-issues-only-post-logs-no-questions-please.html
, and AVOID 7970M for now. Its been months and no fix from either AMD or Clevo. You do not get what you pay for when bying this configuration.
Makes good sense to me.
You didn't test BF3 multiplayer wwith 64 players? The single player works fine, but the multiplayer suffers from enduro issues. Here are some screenshots taken by me:
http://imageshack.us/photo/my-images/716/bf320120727225130242.jpg/
18 fps is not fine in my opinion. Also got 8 fps at times in Civ 5. I have a P170EM Clevo with 3610Qm and 7970M. Anandtech also posted an article concerning Enduro, and they weren't aware of Enduro issues either, but when the people from Notebook review informed them about it, they were able to reproduce the issues. They also edited their article to include a mention about the issue.
The issue is real, and affect all AMD 7000M seriers card that are in laptops which have no MUX-cable. This cable allows a user to use only the dedicated GPU instead of the iGPU. When there is no MUX, the image is always forced through the iGPU, and the Enduro technology that is supposed to make this happen is broken. With Alienware's laptops that have MUX, you can force Enduro off and the issue goes away. If you enable Enduro in AW, the issue comes back.
What you get is sudden FPS drops, stuttering, low GPU utilization. It does not affect every game, but I'd still say its present in most games, e.g. witcher 1 & 2, crysis 2, BF3 multiplayer (more evident on certain maps), GTA 4, etc. etc. (the list goes on).
When you try to reduce the graphics level to get better fps, you only get lower GPU utilization and the same fps. Now this is a serious issue to people playing online shooting games and other competitive games.
Notebook review forums have numerous threads about the issue, and we have been following how the situation develops for months now. So far, AMD has been very silent regarding fixes to these Enduro related issues.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/6243/amds-enduro-switchable-graphics-levels-up/5
Check the comments and the last 'update' part of the article. This card has been out for almost half a year now with broken switching software.