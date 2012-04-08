Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge): 3.40 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155 CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Z77 Motherboard MSI Z77A-GD65: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS V10.2 (02-27-2012) Z68 Motherboard MSI Z68A-GD80: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS V18.8 (01/16/2012) RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB), DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.60 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Main Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD 2nd Hard Drive Mushkin Chronos Deluxe 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 295.73 WHQL Virtu MVP Version 2.1.110 Lucid Virtu Version 1.2.103 Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1019

MSI sent its Z77A-GD65 for a preview a while back, but hardware issues prevented us from using it in a timely manner. Its replacement returns for today’s launch article.

Mushkin’s Chronos Deluxe hasn’t made it into our reference system yet, but it’s more than fast enough to test Intel’s new USB 3.0 controller.

Carried over from our 2010 pocket enclosure round-up, the ASMedia ASM1051 controller of Bytecc’s HD6-SU3 provides a necessary conversion to USB 3.0 for our controller test.

We mentioned a hardware issue that prevented the publication of our preview. That issue was the failure of our old and frequently-tortured Core i7-2600k CPU. ASRock helped us out (and indirectly, its competitor) by sending a replacement. It took a second CPU failure to determine that the motherboard was damaged, so MSI replaced both the motherboard and the second processor.