Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Benchmark Results: Z77 Versus Z68 In 3D Games

Our first gaming test simply looks for any performance improvement in the Z77 chipset, along with any CPU overhead of Intel's integrated GPU with Quick Sync-enabling Lucidlogix GPU Virtualization.

The GeForce GTX 580 renders natively for this first set tests. Virtual Vsync and HyperFormance will be separately tested later in this article.

As expected, we see little to no gaming performance difference between the Z77 and Z68. CPU-bottlenecked settings are still bound by the CPU, and both versions of Virtu affect the results very little.