Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Benchmark Results: Z77 Versus Z68 In Applications

Because we saw no penalty associated with running Virtu in our game tests, we expect steady performance in most applications as well.

Yet, Virtu also enables Intel Quick Sync on our GeForce GTX 580-equipped platform, so we’re expecting a big boost in transcode applications written to exploit Intel's Media SDK.

Unfortunately, the only Quick Sync-enabled applications we have are Cyberlink MediaEspresso and Arcsoft MediaConverter. Both apps enjoy a significant speed-up compared to what Nvidia's GeForce GTX 580 could do natively with CUDA.