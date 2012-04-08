Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Overclocking

MSI was anxious to see how Intel's new platform improved enthusiast overclocking potential. Unfortunately, Panther Point is only half of the Maho Bay platform, and until the Ivy Bridge embargo expires later this month, we're stuck using the same Sandy Bridge-based chips for our tuning exploits.

Now that the memory controller is on the CPU of every Intel platform, voltage stability and trace routing improvements are the only methods motherboard manufacturers can use to improve overclocking. Our CPU overclocks almost identically on both MSI-based motherboards, regardless of whether we're tuning the processor's cores or memory controller.