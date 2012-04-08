Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

HyperFormance, Virtual Vsync, And 3DMark

We’re told that 3DMark is one of the best examples for illustrating the improvement available through Virtu MVP’s HyperFormance mode. We'll move beyond this synthetic metric on the next page. But for now, let's see how the numbers evolve.

Consistent performance in 3DMark’s Physics test proves that Virtu MVP is responsible for little if any CPU overhead. Minimal losses for Virtual Vsync mode are more than overcome by HyperFormance, and combining the two technologies appears to create an optimal 3DMark viewing experience.