Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

HyperFormance, Virtual Vsync, And 3DMark
We’re told that 3DMark is one of the best examples for illustrating the improvement available through Virtu MVP’s HyperFormance mode. We'll move beyond this synthetic metric on the next page. But for now, let's see how the numbers evolve.
Consistent performance in 3DMark’s Physics test proves that Virtu MVP is responsible for little if any CPU overhead. Minimal losses for Virtual Vsync mode are more than overcome by HyperFormance, and combining the two technologies appears to create an optimal 3DMark viewing experience.
Could you guys provide a video showing the differences between a run with the MVP and without? With V-Sync on also.
Nice review, BTW. Thanks for it 8)
Cheers!
IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
Made me do a double take!
Don't expect them to tell you, they're still under Intel's NDA.
What's up with that? Do the z77's require the Ivy Bridge CPU to take full advantage? Sounds like possible driver and/or most likely BIOS issues as others have pointed out elsewhere on page 2 of the z77 Motherboard Discussion thread.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFMzRZqFh-w get learned yo