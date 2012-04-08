Trending

Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

By

Integrated USB 3.0, advanced management features, reduced power consumption, and a new software package from Lucidlogix separate the Z77 Express motherboards from the Z68 chipset that preceded it. Were these capabilities worth waiting for?

HyperFormance And Virtual Vsync In Games

We never let manufacturer recommendations influence our game selection. After all, you don't pick the games you play based on the platform's capabilities. It's the other way around. You expect your platform to work with the games you play.

The immensely popular Battlefield 3, for example, is on Lucidlogix’s list of non-validated games. We can say, however, that Virtu MVP version 2.1.110 worked fairly well with it. Unfortunately, newer builds of Virtu MVP prevented the game from running at all.

Virtu MVP imparts a Battlefield 3 performance penalty at 2560x1600, regardless of which technologies are enabled. Naturally, you wouldn't want to use Virtual Vsync at that setting, though, since the frame rate already falls below 60 FPS. HyperFormance provides a big boost in average FPS at other resolutions, though we couldn’t find a cause for the anomalous results at 1280x720.

HyperFormance did not work at all in DiRT 3. Enabling it caused an error report in Virtu MVP, and ignoring the error caused the application to crash and burn to the point that reinstallation was required. Yet, if all you want is the elimination of tearing, you can use Virtual Vsync with little performance loss.

HyperFormance holds little to no performance benefit for Metro 2033 and Skyrim, other than to offset the performance lost to Virtual Vsync. Both games have it disabled by default, and Metro 2033 shows strange artifacts when the technology is “forced”.

93 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Yuka 09 April 2012 03:39
    Wasn't the MVP software to account for the "dips" in performance for discrete video cards?

    Could you guys provide a video showing the differences between a run with the MVP and without? With V-Sync on also.

    Nice review, BTW. Thanks for it 8)

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • aicom 09 April 2012 04:04
    You bolded PCIE 2.0 for Panther Point but forgot to change it to PCIE 3.0
    Reply
  • confish21 09 April 2012 04:10
    Tom, should we expect much of an advantage when ivy bridge is used?

    IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
    Reply
  • s3anister 09 April 2012 04:17
    On page three you label the MSI Z68A-GD80 motherboard as Intel Z77 Express when it should obviously be Z68.

    Made me do a double take!
    Reply
  • s3anister 09 April 2012 04:24
    confish21Tom, should we expect much of an advantage when ivy bridge is used?IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
    Don't expect them to tell you, they're still under Intel's NDA.
    Reply
  • nebun 09 April 2012 04:32
    is this a joke? we need to have at lease 2 pcie lanes at 16x speed for serious gaming...2 lanes at 8x will be bringing down your true capability of the graphic cards...thanks but not thanks...i will stick with my x58 chip for now
    Reply
  • jaquith 09 April 2012 04:36
    aicomYou bolded PCIE 2.0 for Panther Point but forgot to change it to PCIE 3.0No, the Z77 and all Panther Point chipest are indeed 8x lanes of PCIe 2.0, so Thomas's article is correct. Don't confuse GPU PCIe lanes with Chipset PCIe lanes. However, Thomas knows that I too 'wish' the LGA 1155 was PCIe 3.0 clean, it sure would help with other chipset 'sharing' issues (bottlenecks).
    Reply
  • josejones 09 April 2012 04:43
    Where's the performance increase with the z77 over the z68? The new features are a plus but, previews I've seen so far suggest that the z77's are slower than the z68.

    What's up with that? Do the z77's require the Ivy Bridge CPU to take full advantage? Sounds like possible driver and/or most likely BIOS issues as others have pointed out elsewhere on page 2 of the z77 Motherboard Discussion thread.
    Reply
  • tmk221 09 April 2012 04:55
    This Lucidlogix Virtu software looks very promising. Certainly it needs a lot of improvment but I think that they will do good job having intel as a partner
    Reply
  • thehidecheck 09 April 2012 05:04
    nebunis this a joke? we need to have at lease 2 pcie lanes at 16x speed for serious gaming...2 lanes at 8x will be bringing down your true capability of the graphic cards...thanks but not thanks...i will stick with my x58 chip for nowpoppycock, even high end cards can't even come close to saturateing a 8x slot
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFMzRZqFh-w get learned yo
    Reply