Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

HyperFormance And Virtual Vsync In Games

We never let manufacturer recommendations influence our game selection. After all, you don't pick the games you play based on the platform's capabilities. It's the other way around. You expect your platform to work with the games you play.

The immensely popular Battlefield 3, for example, is on Lucidlogix’s list of non-validated games. We can say, however, that Virtu MVP version 2.1.110 worked fairly well with it. Unfortunately, newer builds of Virtu MVP prevented the game from running at all.

Virtu MVP imparts a Battlefield 3 performance penalty at 2560x1600, regardless of which technologies are enabled. Naturally, you wouldn't want to use Virtual Vsync at that setting, though, since the frame rate already falls below 60 FPS. HyperFormance provides a big boost in average FPS at other resolutions, though we couldn’t find a cause for the anomalous results at 1280x720.

HyperFormance did not work at all in DiRT 3. Enabling it caused an error report in Virtu MVP, and ignoring the error caused the application to crash and burn to the point that reinstallation was required. Yet, if all you want is the elimination of tearing, you can use Virtual Vsync with little performance loss.

HyperFormance holds little to no performance benefit for Metro 2033 and Skyrim, other than to offset the performance lost to Virtual Vsync. Both games have it disabled by default, and Metro 2033 shows strange artifacts when the technology is “forced”.