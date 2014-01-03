Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Z87-WS Software

Asus’ standard applications suite includes Digi+ voltage regulator modes, AI Charger+ USB charging booster, EZ Update software updater, EPU energy-saving underclocking profiles, Fan Xpert2 enhanced fan control, USB 3.0 Boost for UASP and USB Turbo modes, Boot Setting reboot to firmware GUI, Network iControl packet prioritization, “Wi-Fi Go!” launching point for wireless networking and AP-mode controls, and TurboV Evo software-based overclocking. The easiest way to get a list of applications included in Asus AI Suite is from its Uninstall menu. Most of these applications must be installed jointly but can be uninstalled separately if desired.

Google and Norton applications are installed with drivers and must be manually de-selected from the Asus InstAll to avoid later annoyances.

The TPU submenu of AI Suite’s Dual Intelligent Processors 4 menu provides Windows-level access to most of the overclocking controls found in the UEFI. These include CPU ratio and base clock controls, as well as voltage levels for most DRAM, chipset, and CPU interfaces.

There are also four ways to set automatic overclocking: as “Ratio Only” or “BCLK-First”, and as “Fast Tuning” or “Extreme Tuning”. These automatic overclocking techniques are also carried into software from the firmware side, where on-board switches provide similar functionality.

In “Fast Tuning” mode, ratio-first overclocking gets us to 4.3 GHz at 1.185-1.240 V. That completely realistic overclock is destroyed when ratio-first is set to “Extreme Tuning” mode, as the increase to 1.36 V causes instantaneous thermal throttling. Forget the shown 4.90 GHz; you’ll only see it at idle.

“Fast Tuning” in “BCLK-First” mode gives us 4.25 GHz at 125 MHz BCLK and a fixed 1.175 V. That’s perfectly stable, even on air cooling.

“Extreme Tuning” in “BCLK-First” mode pushes 4.8 GHz at 1.275 V, but our full-load test crashes so hard the motherboard can't recover on its own. We had to discharge the board and use its CLR_CMOS button to restore functionality.