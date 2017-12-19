Trending

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Cooling & Noise

Cooling System & Backplate

The GPU power supply's eight converter circuits are connected to 24 MOSFETs, which are covered by a passive cooler that should be cooled by airflow from the fans above. While this specific approach failed on the GeForce GTX 1080, it works surprisingly well this time around. The reason why has to do with airflow, as we'll soon see.

Cooling System Overview
TypeAir cooler
Heat SinkCopper CPU heat sinkMemory cooling (modules, voltage converters), via mounting frame on sink
Cooling FinsAluminum, vertical orientationNarrow configuration
Heat Pipes4x 8mm and 2x 6mmCopper composite material
VRM CoolingGPU-VRM via small, passive finned heat sinkMemory VRM indirectly via the cooling frame
RAM CoolingVia mounting frame, and indirect cooling via heat sink
Fans3x 9.2cm fan module (8.7cm rotor diameter)Nine rotor blades eachFixed minimum speed (39%)No semi-passive control
BackplateAluminumNo cooling function; foil on the insideRGB effects

Zotac went with a massive copper sink for cooling Nvidia's GPU. Four 8mm and two 6mm heat pipes made from a copper composite material dissipate heat evenly into the large array of aluminum fins. Meanwhile, a large aluminum base plate helps cool the memory modules and their two voltage converter phases.

Fan Speeds and Noise

Zotac's fan curve doesn't strike us as optimized. Instead of a semi-passive fan mode, which didn't quite work for the GTX 1080 AMP Extreme, this card relies on too-high of a minimum fan speed. At 39% duty cycle, it's even higher than the GTX 1080's 1250 RPM measured under full load in a closed case.

We asked Zotac for a statement clarifying the behavior of its fan curve and received the following explanation:

"The 39% minimum was a requirement from Nvidia...The card doesn't support a semi-passive mode because we did not have enough time to implement the new version of Fan Stop. So, rather than using the original version of Fan Stop, which did not work as well, we decided to remove it."

This means we have to hope and wait for an improved firmware that works well enough to get Nvidia's approval.

Our stress test doesn't change anything; despite this card's three capable fans, it's clearly audible. The RPM reading changes little even after the temperature readings stabilize under load. Unfortunately, Zotac's implementation is far from ideal.

Obviously, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme should allow for lower fan speeds at idle, keeping it a little quieter.

Fan Speed and Noise Output
Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Maximum)1282 RPM
Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Average)1274 RPM
Fan Speed (Closed Case, Maximum)1296 RPM
Fan Speed (Closed Case, Average)1282 RPM
Noise (Air Cooling, Maximum)40.1 dB(A)
Noise (Air Cooling, Average)39.7 dB(A)
Noise (Air Cooling, Idle)39.2 dB(A)
Acoustic CharacteristicsAlmost no low-frequency bearing noiseSlightly audible motor noise <1 HzAudible air/tearing noiseSlight voltage converter noise

This snapshot illustrates the entire frequency range of our laboratory measurements, adding some data to our subjective observations.

Almost 40 dB(A) at idle isn't good at all, calling Zotac's execution into question. Perhaps the company didn't consider it a priority to properly finish up with GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, believing the card wouldn't be particularly popular?


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • saunupe1911 19 December 2017 16:38
    Man this whole TI crap is a gimmick. My ASUS Strix 1070 maxes out at 2100 and sits stable at 2050 to 2080 during gaming. I don't understand this at all.
    Reply
  • BaRoMeTrIc 19 December 2017 22:14
    At 529 it makes absolutely ZERO sense to buy a 1070 Ti. I bought my Strix 1080 OC a month ago for 549 after rebates. If NvIDIA were to price the Ti at 400 and drop the 1070 to 349-359 then the Ti would make sense. But when you can get a 1080 for 10-20 bucks more why would you get a Ti?
    Reply
  • matthew_258 20 December 2017 00:43
    it`s just a 1080...nothing wrong with that except it should be 400$
    Reply
  • photonboy 20 December 2017 05:42
    ZOTAC continues to be unable to create an efficient cooler or even setup a custom fan profile.

    The GTX1070Ti is up to 10% slower than a similar GTX1080 (when the slower 1070Ti memory bottlenecks especially), and with the requirement to run the OC software at all times the 1070Ti only makes sense if the value is there.

    You also need to consider that it's the TOTAL PC COST (including monitor, games too) you should be comparing to determine value as $50 more for a GTX1080 on a $2000 PC investment is 2.5% of the cost so if you get an average of 5% or more FPS gain it may be worth it.

    What's NOT worth it is to spend almost the same or even more than the cost of a GTX1080 that performs better and may be QUIETER to boot.
    Reply
  • Joacko_1990 23 December 2017 22:24
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/sapphire-rx-vega-64-nitro,5388-3.html
    Why are you still using an old version of destiny 2 here and on 64 nitro review since at high 4k settings nvidia get the gains again ? this happend on the old version due to a bug on one of the settings. That is truly stupid tomshardware you should be unbiased.
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 December 2017 08:11
    Think first, then write...

    The original review was published in German, weeks ago. And the gaming results are, to be honest, more or less secondary. To be comparable between all this 1070 Ti's we also need a frozen system to check each card under the same condtitions (I've tested so far six cards). And it is NOT a Vega vs. Ti review, but a tech analysis of a single VGA card. Not less and not more.
    Reply