Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is available for a record-low price of $449

If you've been interested in picking up a gaming handheld, now is a great time to check out the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme edition. It debuted with a $699 price tag and has been going for $649 lately, but today at Best Buy, you can pick it up for its lowest price to date—just $449. This is one of the best offers we've seen for the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme since it was first released.

We reviewed this handheld in 2023 and were pleased with our overall experience. It's a pretty solid dedicated gaming device, and its value is hard to ignore at this rate. When we reviewed the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Asus ROG Ally 512GB Z1 Extreme: now $449 at Best Buy (was $649)

This edition of the Asus ROG Ally handheld features a Z1 Extreme processor. It comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of LPDDR5. This is one of the best deals we've seen on the device since its release.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld features an IPS touchscreen display with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. Its impressive refresh rate is 120 Hz. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, which has eight cores for 16 threads and can reach speeds as high as 5.1 GHz.

This gaming handheld has 512GB of storage on an internal SSD and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Best Buy's return policy and Asus's two-year manufacturer's warranty support the purchase.

As of this writing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, but you can check it out on the Asus ROG Ally 512GB Z1 Extreme product page on the official Best Buy website.