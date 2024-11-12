Steam drops Windows 7 and 8 support with the latest client — users told to ‘update to a more recent version of Windows’ to continue gaming

Valve has finally totally dropped Windows 7 and 8 compatibility with its latest Steam client update, meaning the last holdouts using these operating systems will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 (or switch to Linux or Mac) to continue gaming. According to the Steam Client Update (h/t PCGamesN), "This version of the Steam client will no longer run on Windows 7 or Windows 8. Users on these OS versions will not automatically update to this new version of the Steam Client."



This development has long been expected, especially as Microsoft has stopped supporting both operating systems for years now, with Windows 7 reaching end-of-life in January 2020 and the same happening to Windows 8 in January 2023. Steam said that it would stop releasing updates for these operating systems as of January 1, 2024, but users could still use the platform without technical support.



However, the November 5 Steam Client Update means that you can no longer use the latest version of the Steam client on your Windows 7 or Windows 8. You should still be able to continue gaming on your system as long as you don't forcibly update Steam, though how long that remains possible remains to be seen.



Despite its age, Windows 7 (which launched in 2009) still has 0.28% of Steam users as of the October 2024 Steam Survey. That's a small number by percentage, but Steam has 132 million active users as of June 2024, so that could equate to around 350,000 people. If you’re one of the few who refuse to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11, you can still continue using the latest version of Steam by switching to Linux or SteamOS (or a Mac).



The latest Steam Client supports macOS 10.15 Catalina and newer, and Apple usually lets you update your Macs and MacBooks for several years. So, an iMac, Mac, or MacBook from 2013 onward should suffice, as far as the OS requirements go. Alternatively, you could install Linux on your old Windows 7 or Windows 8 PC. Steam supports distributions based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or newer; it’s also easy and free to upgrade to a newer Linux OS if you already have a computer running an older version.



Windows 7 was one of the more well-regarded Windows versions to ever come out. That’s why it’s still in use by hundreds of thousands of people today. But as all good things come to an end, so must Steam support for this esteemed operating system. Besides, there are plenty of documented security holes in Windows 7 so it's not exactly a good idea to keep using it while connected to the internet.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors