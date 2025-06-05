Forget about Switch 2, this PlayStation 5 Pro deal is the best gaming choice

Today marks the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, but if Nintendo consoles and games aren't to your tastes, how about getting your hands on the current most powerful games console on the market? Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro is the current console king with its mid-life refresh. Everything has been upgraded, from the graphical power to the base amount of available storage. Unfortunately, the price was also upgraded, so it's nice to see a discount on Sony's latest console.

Available at Amazon, you can pick up the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro for just £636. This is a tasty discount from the £699 list price and almost matches the all-time lowest price seen for the PlayStation 5 Pro of £635. This offer is for the console and a single DualSense controller. The console is a "digital-only" version, but you can upgrade with a separate disk-drive addon like in this bundle deal from John Lewis, where the PlayStation 5 Pro, DualSense controller, and Digital disk drive are on offer for £709.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is the refreshed version of the PS5, sporting more storage (2TB) as standard, and using new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR tech to upgrade and enhance image quality and framerates of PlayStation games from the PS5 and PS4 era. The PS5 Pro even has upgraded tech for ray tracing capabilities, for more immersive lighting effects in your games.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: now £636 at Amazon (was £699)

This deal includes the PS5 Pro console and a single DualSense controller. The PlayStation 5 Pro comes with all-new PSSR - PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution tech for enhancing the visual fidelity and performance of your gaming experience. Upgrades to storage mean the console now comes with 2TB of internal storage instead of the 1TB for the original PlayStation 5 console.

As I briefly touched upon, this deal only includes the console tower and a controller. If you want to upgrade the PlayStation 5 Pro tower to include a disk drive, you need to purchase a separate Sony PlayStation 5 Disk Drive like this one from Very for £69, reduced from £100. This will allow you to play PlayStation 5 games from physical disk media, where you might be able to pick up games cheaper second-hand, or use collectors' edition disks.