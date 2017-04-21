Login | Sign Up
'Call Of Duty: WWII' Announced, Livestream Coming April 26

by - Source: Call of Duty
8 Comments

It looks like Call of Duty is returning to its roots: A new website has popped up for the next installment in the series, titled Call of Duty: WWII.

For now, all we have is the game’s main website, which shows the face of a soldier. Next to him is a countdown clock which ends on April 26 at 10am PT. On that day, Sledgehammer Games, the studio in charge of making the new game, will present additional details on the upcoming title, including a reveal trailer.


World War II isn’t a new frontier for the series. In fact, the first three Call of Duty games used the war as the backdrop for their campaigns. It wasn’t until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which came out in 2007, that the series switched to modern and futuristic settings. Since 2007, only two games in the series, Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Black Ops, used historical events such as World War II and the Cold War, respectively, in their campaigns.

It’s unclear yet as to why the new game reverted back to World War II, but part of might be the result of EA and DICE’s success with Battlefield 1. In any case, we’ll find out more about the game at the livestream event next week.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • SSD_ DAVE
    Here is CoD trying to revive itself. I would also like to point out that I think 2017 will be the year WWII comes back to play.
    1
  • Digmeahole
    ARE U FREAKING KIDDING ME? "It’s unclear yet as to why the new game reverted back to World War II"
    1
  • dstarr3
    Oh, great. Another generation of gritty, dumb, grey-brown WWII cover shooters incoming. I really hope this doesn't take off.
    -3
