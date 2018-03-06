Corsair Unveils Carbide 275R Case

by

Corsair released a new addition to its Carbide series of PC cases, the Carbide 275R, offering tempered glass and a sleek PSU shroud in an affordable mid tower design.

The Carbide 275R is similar to Corsair’s other Carbide-branded mid tower cases in form factor, measuring in at 446 x 211 x 436.5mm and weighing 8.56kg. The chassis supports ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards; sports seven expansion slots; and has two Corsair SP120 120mm fans, one in the front and one in the rear. However, the case can be equipped with up to six fans: three 120/140mm fans at the front, two 120/140mm at the top, and one 120mm at the rear. The smooth front panel is devoid of any external 5.25" drive bays, and the top of the case sports two USB 3.0 ports and headphone-out/mic-in audio jacks.



The sleek design is augmented by a tempered glass side panel and PSU shroud, giving users a clear view to the PC’s primary components while hiding the unsightly wires (the 275R’s predecessor, the Carbide 270, doesn’t have these aesthetic features). There is a dust filter for the PSU at the bottom of the case, and the chassis can accommodate full-sized PSUs with a maximum length of 180mm. The mid-tower offers four 2.5” SATA drive trays on the right side of the case (behind the motherboard) and two 3.5/2.5” drive bays under the PSU shroud.

The Corsair Carbide 275R mid tower case is available now at Corsair’s website for $80 in a black or white finish. However, it’s currently out of stock.

Corsair Carbide 275R Mid Tower ATX Case
$79.99
    Specifications
  • Type
    Mid-Tower
  • Motherboard Support
    ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
  • Dimensions (HxWxD)
    446 x 211 x 436.5mm
  • Space Above Motherboard
    170mm
  • Card Length
    370mm
  • Power Supply Format
    PS/2 up to 180mm
  • Weight
    8.56kg
  • External Bays
    None
  • Internal Bays
    (2) 3.5"/2.5", (4) 2.5"
  • Card Slots
    7
  • Ports/Jacks
    (2) USB 3.0, (1) Headphone-Out, (1) Mic-In
  • Other
    Tempered Glass Side Panel, PSU Shroud
  • Included Fans
    (2) 120mm Corsair SP120
  • Front Fan Mounts
    (3) 120/140mm
  • Rear Fan Mounts
    (1) 120mm
  • Top Fan Mounts
    (2) 120/140mm
  • Bottom Fan Mounts
    N/A
  • Side Fan Mounts
    N/A
  • Dampening
    N/A

