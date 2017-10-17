Login | Sign Up
Intel Z270 Motherboard Roundup

2 Comments

With the launch of Coffee Lake, Intel's Kaby Lake products have started the slow march towards exiting the market. But there is still value in the aging platform, and the 200-series chipsets and the associated Kaby Lake processors still offer a lot of performance for your everyday needs.

Intel's Z270 chipsets is the most feature rich solution for Kaby Lake processors. It is nearly identical in every detail to the newer Z370 chipset, but it does not support the newer Coffee Lake CPUs, despite sharing the same LGA 1151 socket. Compared to the other 200-series chispets, Z270 has more HSIO lanes, PCIe lanes, and USB 3.0 ports, and it is the only 200-series chipset that supports overclocking CPUs. The Z270 chipset is also the only 200-series chipset that can divide the CPU's PCIe 3.0 lanes between multiple graphics cards.

Asrock X370 Killer SLI/ac

MIR: $20

Was $149.99. Is Now $99.99. See details on Newegg
MSI B350M Mortar (Micro-ATX)

MIR: $10, Promo Code: EMCBRBD22

Was $94.99. Is Now $62.98. See details on Newegg
Asus TUF Z270 Mark 1

MIR: $25

Was $199.99. Is Now $126.66. See details on Amazon

Intel Z270 Motherboards

Motherboards have dozens of specs that may vary from one board to the next, but there are four key variables that outweigh the rest: CPU, chipset, memory, and power delivery system. Now, depending on your own specific uses, other factors such as the USB support or networking options may be prioritized, but the importance of these other features will vary considerably from one person to the next, whereas everyone should carefully consider the four key variables.

Typically, you first decide if you want to build your new PC around an AMD or an Intel CPU. Next, you'll need to pick a chipset based on its feature set and price. Because this article is focused on Z270 motherboards, we will proceed under the assumption that you've selected an unlocked Intel Kaby Lake processor and the Z270 chipset. If you don't plan to overclock, you may want to consider a lower-end chipset and CPU.

You should also consider the system's memory support. Unless you're building a compact PC, you want to have four DIMM slots to support higher quantities of memory. The maximum memory frequency is also important if you plan to use high-performance DDR4. Officially, Kaby Lake only supports DDR4 at speeds up to 2400MHz, but a Z270 motherboard may support DDR4 DIMMs operating at speeds of 4233MHz or higher.

When selecting a Z270 motherboard, it's crucial to pay attention to the power delivery system, especially if you plan to overclock. An insufficient number of power phases or inadequate cooling can limit your overall system performance and cause the CPU to throttle. In general, a greater number of power phases and larger heatsinks over the MOFSETs, the better. While eight phases is typically sufficient for most, boards with more may produce better overclocking results.

Extended ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
Pros
  • 3- and 4-way SLI
  • Dual Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Enthusiast-class ZxRi audio with three high-end, upgradeable Op-Amps
  • Highest-yet two-DIMM DRAM O/C
  • Great layout
  • No major connector conflicts
  • 8 high-capacity fan outputs with auto detection and manual PWM/Voltage selection
  • EK “hybrid” chipset water block equally effective with cross-draft CPU coolers
Cons
  • Price
  • Minor performance impact for additional onboard components
  • Minor energy penalty for additional onboard components
  • Port resource sharing in spite of additional switches
  • PCB is slightly oversized ATX
Verdict

The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.

$499.99 Amazon

ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards

Asus RoG Maximus IX Hero
Pros
  • Excellent basic overclocking
  • Several additional features for advanced overclocking
  • Eight 4-pin fan headers, plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter
  • Supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections
Cons
  • High price-to-features ratio
Verdict

Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.

$229.99 Newegg

Biostar Racing Z270GT9
Pros
  • Includes high-end X550AT 10GbE networking
  • Includes bonus Intel 600P 256GB M.2 Drive
  • Second (Gigabit) Network Controller is also Intel (for teaming)
  • Ultimate flexibility of six x16 slots providing 8-4-8-4-4-4 lane connections
  • Entire package costs less than the combination of its 10GbE network controller and 256GB SSD
Cons
  • The two CPU-fed slots are only two, rather than three, spaces apart
  • Not SLI capable (no license)
  • Not CrossFire validated (this should have been easy for a manufacturer)
  • Three of the four-lane slots steal storage connections (U.2, SATA)
  • Minor firmware bug exposed when using our alternative M.2 SSD as a system drive
  • Mediocre CPU overclocking (at our hard voltage limit, which is heat-constrained)
  • Poor DRAM overclocking when using our samples
Verdict

Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.

$328.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 SLI Plus
Pros
  • Performance
  • Overall feature set
  • Energy efficiency
  • Price
Cons
  • No Digital Audio Optical output
  • No POST code display
  • No backup firmware ROM
Verdict

Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.

$149.99 Newegg

ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6
Pros
  • Great DRAM overclocking
  • Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus PCIe
  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet with teaming
  • Added Key E M.2 support for Wi-Fi modules
  • Two extra SATA ports
  • Triple-zone RGB lighting plus RGB output header.
Cons
  • Voltage regulator protection limits our Core i7-7700K to 4.60 GHz
  • Dual M.2 shares resources with four SATA ports
Verdict

Offering a great set of features for the price and very effective overload/overheat protection, the Fatat1ty Z270 Gaming K6 is approved for non-overclockers. Core i3-7350K overclockers will likely also find it suitable, but only if they can find it within their budget.

-

ASRock Z270 Extreme4
Pros
  • Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus PCIe
  • Added Key E M.2 support for Wi-Fi modules
  • Two extra SATA ports
  • Dual-zone RGB lighting plus RGB output header
Cons
  • Mediocre overclocking
  • Mediocre default efficiency
  • Dual M.2 shares resources with four SATA ports
Verdict

Although it's a mediocre overclocking motherboard, the Z270 Extreme4 is a reasonable reduced-price alternative to ASRocks’ own Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6. Your choice should be guided by your preferred feature set.

$164.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac
Pros
  • Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Great memory overclocking
  • Good efficiency
  • Frequent discounts provide purchase incentive
Cons
  • Temporary discounts don’t apply to value charts
  • No “extra” slot for a third PCIe x4 NVMe drive
  • No Gen 2 USB 3.1 controller
  • Single-zone lighting outclassed by a different ASRock product
Verdict

Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.

$149.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 SuperCarrier
Pros
  • Supports 3-way and 4-way SLI
  • Includes dual Thunderbolt 3 connections
  • Combines dual Gigabit at 5 Gb/s and Wi-Fi networking
  • Includes right-angle front-panel audio header for better card clearance
  • Triple M.2
Cons
  • Requires M.2 adapters to support U.2
  • Reduced-price Wi-Fi rated to only 433Mb/s
  • Mid-tier overclocking
Verdict

Far cheaper and arguably a better value than its top competitor, the Z270 SuperCarrier provides premium system builders with a boatload of features in addition to 3-way and 4-way SLI capability, but without the premium-class overclocking capability.

-

ASRock Z270 Taichi
Pros
  • Good Overclocking
  • Dual Gigabit, plus Wi-Fi networking
  • Improved slot configuration flexibility
  • Triple NVMe M.2 interfaces
Cons
  • List price places it in a value tie rather than a win
  • Won’t O/C our CPU to the expected 48x 100 MHz (but can do 47x 102)
  • Dual front-panel USB 3.0 headers share the bandwidth of one port
  • No I/O panel USB 2.0 (which are still useful for keyboards and mice)
Verdict

The Z270 Taichi matches two already-awarded motherboards in value at its list price. Users interested in its unusual configuration capabilities will likely jump at one of its frequent discounts.

$204.99 Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming
Pros
  • Good CPU overclocking
  • Good efficiency
  • Good software suite
  • Good per-feature value
  • Good Wi-Fi controller
  • Front Panel (Gen2) USB 3.1 connector
Cons
  • No diagnostics code display
  • Mediocre DRAM overclocking
Verdict

An unexceptional price and good overall feature set allow Asus to match its already-awarded competitors with its ROG Strix Z270E Gaming. While the combination of Wi-Fi and front-panel USB 3.1 (Gen2) header are unusual at its price, your personal choice should still be guided by your individual needs.

-

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7
Pros
  • Exceptional DRAM overclocking
  • Great CPU overclocking stability
  • Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus U.2
  • Triple NVMe support via single M.2, PCIe, and U.2
  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet with both Intel and Killer controllers
  • Multi-zone LED lighting with LED-strip controller output
Cons
  • This firmware revision defaults our Core i7-7700K to fixed voltage operation
  • Odd resource sharing between M.2, SATA, and PCIe requires careful build planning
  • Network Device Teaming not possible with dissimilar Ethernet controllers
Verdict

With exceptional overclocking stability and a Dynamic vCore setting to overcome its firmware oddities, Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7 could be perfect for system tuners. Builders afraid to mess around with the default firmware settings to achieve their goals should wait for a major firmware revision before considering this one.

-

MSI Z270 Gaming M5
Pros
  • Great DRAM overclocking
  • Good CPU overclocking
  • Triple NVMe support switches between U.2 and PCIe third interface
Cons
  • High-end product price
  • Placing any card in bottom PCIe slot disables the U.2 interface
Verdict

MSI’s Z270 Gaming M5 uses 100% of the Z270 PCH’s HSIO resources to deliver valuable features to high-end users. While its features to price ratio appears unexceptional, excellent overclocking tips the scale in the buyer’s favor.

-

ECS Z270-Lightsaber
Pros
  • Excellent selection of onboard switches
  • Multi-function 3-character digital status display
  • Dual BIOS with manual selection
  • Conflict-free HSIO resources
Cons
  • No loadline compensation (for CPU overclocking)
  • Poor DRAM overclocking
  • Limited fan control options
  • No RGB strip headers
  • Previous-gen audio and USB 3.1 controllers
  • Poor retail availability
Verdict

The Z270-Lightsaber could be a great-looking value-oriented enthusiast motherboard, if it were fully available at a lower-than-MSRP price.

$199.99 MSRP

Mini-ITX Intel Z270 Motherboards

ASRock Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac
Pros
  • High-end integrated Wi-Fi controller
  • Above-average performance
  • Onboard Thunderbolt 3 controller
Cons
  • Poor CPU overclocking
  • Thunderbolt 3 controller is half-bandwidth
  • Only one USB 3.1 Gen2 capable port (via Thunderbolt 3)
Verdict

ASRock’s Fatal1ty-series Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac combines a few good features and a middling price for average-or-above Mini ITX value.

$179.99 Amazon

ECS Z270H4-I
Pros
  • Inexpensive
  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet
  • Energy Efficient
  • Relatively high CPU overclocking stability
  • Includes support kit for adding your own Wi-Fi mini card
Cons
  • Poor availability
  • No Ethernet teaming
  • Requires alternative overclocking methods
  • No 10Gb/s USB interfaces
Verdict

The Z270H4-I’s low MSRP could give ECS a value edge for performance-seeking mini-ITX builders, if only we could find one for sale.

$109.99 Newegg

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

  • samer.forums
    why this round up now ? very few will buy a Z270 motherboard now .
    0
  • Crashman
    Not enough data to do Z370 roundup :D
    0
