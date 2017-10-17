Intel Z270 Motherboard Roundup

With the launch of Coffee Lake, Intel's Kaby Lake products have started the slow march towards exiting the market. But there is still value in the aging platform, and the 200-series chipsets and the associated Kaby Lake processors still offer a lot of performance for your everyday needs.
Intel's Z270 chipsets is the most feature rich solution for Kaby Lake processors. It is nearly identical in every detail to the newer Z370 chipset, but it does not support the newer Coffee Lake CPUs, despite sharing the same LGA 1151 socket. Compared to the other 200-series chispets, Z270 has more HSIO lanes, PCIe lanes, and USB 3.0 ports, and it is the only 200-series chipset that supports overclocking CPUs. The Z270 chipset is also the only 200-series chipset that can divide the CPU's PCIe 3.0 lanes between multiple graphics cards.
Intel Z270 Motherboards
-
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- EATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 22 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (5) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
-
- PCIe x16
- 4x 3.0 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (4) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 4x / 4x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (Consumes SATA ports 4/5, 3)
-
- U.2 Ports
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 Inteface (2-lanes share M.2-2)
-
- SATA Ports
- 8x 6Gb/s (Ports 4/5, 3 share M.2-1, M.2-2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, (2) RGB-LED, TPM, (2) Thermistor Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- 4-Character Alphanumeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- O.C, ECO ,PWR, Reset, CLR_CMOS / Audio Gain, BIOS Mode, BIOS IC
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- (2) Killer E2500 PCIe (DoubleShot-X3 Capable)
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Killer 1535 801.11ac 2x2 (867 mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, RTS5411 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- Sound Blaster ZxRi PCIe
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗/✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Asus ROG Maximus IX Hero
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Clear CMOS, BIOS Flashback
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared with bottom PCIe x1
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v3.0 (3rd slot shared with bottom x16)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.1, (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TB_Header, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT, PC Speaker
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Rest, Safe_Boot, Retry, MemOK / Slow Mode
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗/✗
-
- USB Controllers
- (2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗/✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Biostar Racing Z270GT9
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) 10 Gigabit Ethernet, (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (6) v3.0 (x16/x4/x0/x4/x4/x4, x8/x4/x8//x4x4/x4)* *4-lane slots share (2) U.2 and (4) SATA Ports
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- ✗
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- Uncertified / ✗
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, Filled w/256GB PCIe SSD (*Consumes SATA Port 2L)
-
- U.2 Ports
- (2) PCIe x4 (Shares PCIe slots 2, 6)
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (4 shared with slots, 1 w/SATA M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, Thunderbolt AIC, TPM, 2x RGB headers
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset, Sport and Eco modes / BIOS IC, LN2 Mode
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Intel X550AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
MSI Z270 SLI Plus
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DVI-D, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C , (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A, (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- 1
-
- Audio Jacks
- (6) Analog
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) 3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (6) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial Com, Parallel LPT
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, RGB-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- VGA, DVI-D, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1), Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- 2
-
- Audio Jacks
- 5x Analog, 1x Digitial Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- 1x PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- 3x v3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- 3x 3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- 4x DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, 1x M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 0/1, 4/5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- 8x 6Gb/s (Ports 0/1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- 2x 3.0, 3x 2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- 5x 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset / XMP Enable
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY, WGI211AT PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2, ASM1074 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Z270 Extreme4
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- VGA, DVI-D, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- 1
-
- Audio Jacks
- 5x Analog, 1x Digital
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- 1x PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- 3x v3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- 3x 3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- 4x DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- 8x 6Gb/s (Ports 0/1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- 2x 3.0, 3x 2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- 5x 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2, ASM1074 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- DTS Connect
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI, DVI-D
-
- USB Ports
- 5Gbps: (1) Type-C, (5) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (Filled) (*Consumes SATA Ports 0, 5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 0, 5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (2.5) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (4) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- (1) Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗/✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- Integrated Only
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC892
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗/✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Z270 SuperCarrier
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (2) Type-C 5Gb/s: (5) Type A (1 Internal); (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) 5-Gigabit, (2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s shared on 2 Type-C), CLR_CMOS Button
-
- PCIe x16
- (4) v3.0 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (1) v3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 4x / 4x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (3) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (filled) (*Consumes SATA Port 0, 3, ^4/5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (3) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- (1) Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- (2) FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset / XMP Enable
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), (2) ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- AQC108 PCIe,WGI211AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, ASM1074 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- DTS Connect
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Z270 Taichi
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- CLR_CMOS Button
-
- PCIe x16
- (4) v3.0 (x16/x4/x0/x0, x8/x4/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (1) v3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (3) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (filled) (*Consumes SATA Port 3, ^0/1, 4/5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (10) 6Gb/s (Ports 0/1, 3, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (3) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, Thunderbolt AIC, TPM, Aura-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / XMP Enable
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), (2) ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI211AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2, ASM1074 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- DTS Connect
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (4) v3.0 (Slots 2/4 Consumed by FP 3.1)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.1 (Shared w/Slots), (1) v3.0, (3) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (6) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- (1) Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗/✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- QCA6174A 801.11ac 2x2 (867 mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- (2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗/✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (5) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- 2
-
- Audio Jacks
- 5x Analog, 1x Digitial Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- 1x PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
-
- PCIe x16
- 3x 3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) (*Consumes two lower M.2 Lanes)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- 3x 3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- 4x DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (Consumes SATA ports 4/5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 U.2 Inteface
-
- SATA Ports
- 6x 6Gb/s (Ports 0/1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- 2x 3.0, 2x 2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- 8x 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, RGB-LED, TPM, 2x Thermistor Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- O.C, ECO ,PWR, Reset, CLR_CMOS / Audio Gain, BIOS Mode, BIOS IC
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY, Killer E2500 PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3
-
- HD Audio Codec
- SB Recon 3d
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
MSI Z270 Gaming M5
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 11 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C , (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (2) Type A, (3) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- 1
-
- Audio Jacks
- 5x Analog, 1x Digitial Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- 1x PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- BIOS Flashback+, CLR_CMOS
-
- PCIe x16
- 3x v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared w/U.2 Interface
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- 3x 3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- 4x DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 U.2 Inteface
-
- SATA Ports
- 6x 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- 2x 3.0, 2x 2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- 6x 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial Com
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, RGB-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Flashback+ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Killer E2500 PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ECS Z270-Lightsaber
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 14 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4a
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (2) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A ; (4) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (6) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- CLR_CMOS Button
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (4) v3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2 / ✗
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA
-
- U.2 Ports
- (1) PCIe x4
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (1.5) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset, Quick OC, BIOS Settings, BIOS Update, ROM Backup / BIOS Switch
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Killer E2500 PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM1142 PCIe 3.0 x1
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1150
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- Mini-ITX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 8 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, 5Gb/s: (6) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C)
-
- PCIe x16
- (1) v3.0 (Full x16)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- ✗
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- x / x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (2) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (Filled) (*Consumes SATA Port 0)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Port 0 shared w/SATA M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (3) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 7265 802.11ac 2x2 (867mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- Intel JHL6240 Thunderbolt 3
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ECS Z270H4-I
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- Mini-ITX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 6 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4a
-
- USB Ports
- 5Gb/s: (1) Type-C, (6) Type A (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (2) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗ / ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (1) v3.0 (Full x16)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- ✗
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- x / x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (2) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA, (1) M.2 Key-E
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (4) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (2) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY, 8118AS PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- Integrated Only
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1150
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
Motherboards have dozens of specs that may vary from one board to the next, but there are four key variables that outweigh the rest: CPU, chipset, memory, and power delivery system. Now, depending on your own specific uses, other factors such as the USB support or networking options may be prioritized, but the importance of these other features will vary considerably from one person to the next, whereas everyone should carefully consider the four key variables.
Typically, you first decide if you want to build your new PC around an AMD or an Intel CPU. Next, you'll need to pick a chipset based on its feature set and price. Because this article is focused on Z270 motherboards, we will proceed under the assumption that you've selected an unlocked Intel Kaby Lake processor and the Z270 chipset. If you don't plan to overclock, you may want to consider a lower-end chipset and CPU.
You should also consider the system's memory support. Unless you're building a compact PC, you want to have four DIMM slots to support higher quantities of memory. The maximum memory frequency is also important if you plan to use high-performance DDR4. Officially, Kaby Lake only supports DDR4 at speeds up to 2400MHz, but a Z270 motherboard may support DDR4 DIMMs operating at speeds of 4233MHz or higher.
When selecting a Z270 motherboard, it's crucial to pay attention to the power delivery system, especially if you plan to overclock. An insufficient number of power phases or inadequate cooling can limit your overall system performance and cause the CPU to throttle. In general, a greater number of power phases and larger heatsinks over the MOFSETs, the better. While eight phases is typically sufficient for most, boards with more may produce better overclocking results.
Extended ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards
The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.
The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.
ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.
Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.
Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.
Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.
Offering a great set of features for the price and very effective overload/overheat protection, the Fatat1ty Z270 Gaming K6 is approved for non-overclockers. Core i3-7350K overclockers will likely also find it suitable, but only if they can find it within their budget.
Offering a great set of features for the price and very effective overload/overheat protection, the Fatat1ty Z270 Gaming K6 is approved for non-overclockers. Core i3-7350K overclockers will likely also find it suitable, but only if they can find it within their budget.
Although it's a mediocre overclocking motherboard, the Z270 Extreme4 is a reasonable reduced-price alternative to ASRocks’ own Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6. Your choice should be guided by your preferred feature set.
Although it's a mediocre overclocking motherboard, the Z270 Extreme4 is a reasonable reduced-price alternative to ASRocks’ own Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6. Your choice should be guided by your preferred feature set.
Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.
Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.
Far cheaper and arguably a better value than its top competitor, the Z270 SuperCarrier provides premium system builders with a boatload of features in addition to 3-way and 4-way SLI capability, but without the premium-class overclocking capability.
Far cheaper and arguably a better value than its top competitor, the Z270 SuperCarrier provides premium system builders with a boatload of features in addition to 3-way and 4-way SLI capability, but without the premium-class overclocking capability.
The Z270 Taichi matches two already-awarded motherboards in value at its list price. Users interested in its unusual configuration capabilities will likely jump at one of its frequent discounts.
The Z270 Taichi matches two already-awarded motherboards in value at its list price. Users interested in its unusual configuration capabilities will likely jump at one of its frequent discounts.
An unexceptional price and good overall feature set allow Asus to match its already-awarded competitors with its ROG Strix Z270E Gaming. While the combination of Wi-Fi and front-panel USB 3.1 (Gen2) header are unusual at its price, your personal choice should still be guided by your individual needs.
An unexceptional price and good overall feature set allow Asus to match its already-awarded competitors with its ROG Strix Z270E Gaming. While the combination of Wi-Fi and front-panel USB 3.1 (Gen2) header are unusual at its price, your personal choice should still be guided by your individual needs.
With exceptional overclocking stability and a Dynamic vCore setting to overcome its firmware oddities, Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7 could be perfect for system tuners. Builders afraid to mess around with the default firmware settings to achieve their goals should wait for a major firmware revision before considering this one.
With exceptional overclocking stability and a Dynamic vCore setting to overcome its firmware oddities, Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7 could be perfect for system tuners. Builders afraid to mess around with the default firmware settings to achieve their goals should wait for a major firmware revision before considering this one.
MSI’s Z270 Gaming M5 uses 100% of the Z270 PCH’s HSIO resources to deliver valuable features to high-end users. While its features to price ratio appears unexceptional, excellent overclocking tips the scale in the buyer’s favor.
MSI’s Z270 Gaming M5 uses 100% of the Z270 PCH’s HSIO resources to deliver valuable features to high-end users. While its features to price ratio appears unexceptional, excellent overclocking tips the scale in the buyer’s favor.
The Z270-Lightsaber could be a great-looking value-oriented enthusiast motherboard, if it were fully available at a lower-than-MSRP price.
The Z270-Lightsaber could be a great-looking value-oriented enthusiast motherboard, if it were fully available at a lower-than-MSRP price.
Mini-ITX Intel Z270 Motherboards
ASRock’s Fatal1ty-series Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac combines a few good features and a middling price for average-or-above Mini ITX value.
ASRock’s Fatal1ty-series Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac combines a few good features and a middling price for average-or-above Mini ITX value.
The Z270H4-I’s low MSRP could give ECS a value edge for performance-seeking mini-ITX builders, if only we could find one for sale.
The Z270H4-I’s low MSRP could give ECS a value edge for performance-seeking mini-ITX builders, if only we could find one for sale.
-
