Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Releasing the HX PSU family was definitely a smart move on Corsair's part. It offers similar (if not higher) performance as the HXi models, thanks to extra filtering capacitors. And a lower price tag is made possible by dropping the digital monitoring (and partial control) support found on products with Corsair Link functionality.

We already reviewed the family's flagship HX1200, which impressed us enough to earn an award. So now it's time to take one step down and see if Corsair's 1000W implementation is as good. Why wouldn't it be? Well, the HX1000 does not use the same platform as the HX1200, justifying our fresh round of testing. The only let-down we've spotted in Corsair's HX family so far, though, is that the HX650 and HX750 only include a single EPS connector. Given that all Socket TR4 motherboards require two EPS connectors, we'd like to see both models with a second one.

The HX1000 is fully modular and equipped with one powerful +12V rail. Corsair does give you the option to use multiple +12V rails through a switch on the back, though.

We wish the company implemented something similar for its semi-passive mode. Instead, there is no switch and the semi-passive mode is always active. A spinning fan helps keep heat from building up inside the PSU, improving its longevity, and we prefer this always-on behavior whenever it's offered.

Specifications

The HX1000 caries 80 PLUS Platinum and ETA-B (88-91%) efficiency certifications, along with a LAMBDA-A (25-30 dB[A]) noise certification from Cybenetics. Without a doubt, the HX1000 is very quiet for a 1kW PSU. Most of its competition demonstrates >30 dB(A) noise output.

Corsair's operating temperature rating for continuous maximum power delivery is 50°C, meeting the ATX spec's corresponding requirement. Moreover, all necessary protection features are present, including the essential over-temperature protection.

Cooling is handled by the same FDB fan used on all of Corsair's other high-end offerings lately. It's a low-speed fan that, combined with the HX1000's conservative profile, enables minimal noise output even under tough operating conditions.

A 10-year warranty is generously long. However, we think that cryptocurrency mining is going to put those lengthy guarantees to the test unless companies like Corsair can find a way to exclude PSUs hammered by 24/7 mining workloads. The time has come for more realistic warranty periods. Otherwise, manufacturers are facing a flood of returns as abused hardware starts failing prematurely.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 83.3 3 0.8 Watts 150 1000 15 9.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

The HX1000 boasts strong minor rails capable of 150W maximum combined power output. Moreover, the +12V rail can deliver more than 83A. And fifteen watts of capacity is plenty for the 5VSB rail.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-20AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+100mm) 4 8 16-18AWG SATA (450mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 4

16

18AWG Four-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 2 8 18AWG FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 20AWG

Two EPS connectors and eight PCIe ones across four cables are plenty to cover every imaginable usage scenario. The number of SATA connectors is adequate, and the same goes for four-pin Molex connectors since we don't often see eight of them (even in the highest-capacity PSUs). Corsair bundles a FDD adapter for those folks who still need one.

Power Distribution

There is a switch that lets you choose between one +12V rail or multiple +12V rails. Across the HXi family, this is achieved using Corsair Link software. However, since the HX models don't have a digital interface, a different approach had to be used.

The +12V rails can deliver up to 40A each if the multi-rail mode is selected. According to Corsair, each individual connector has over-current protection, so no more than 40A goes through any given cable.

