Bambu Lab Announces New Printer: H2D

Bambu Lab is finally announcing its long-awaited new top-of-the-line printer, the H2D . The machine’s March 25th launch date is just keeping the promised announcement date of “Q1 2025”. At that time, the machine will be available for pre-order. However, the price is still unknown.

Unfortunately, we can not say more about the H2D 3D printer due to an embargo that Tom’s Hardware is honor bound to uphold. Out of respect to the manufacturer, we are only showing the first teaser photo, which shows a closeup of the H2D’s dual nozzle.

Bambu Lab fans and detractors have voraciously tracked down any leaks regarding the new printer, which has been in development for quite some time. The company refuses to acknowledge any of them and is proceeding with their weeklong promotional campaign. There will be five teaser posters released between March 18th and the 24th.

On the 25th, the embargo drops, and reviewers will be allowed to discuss the machine and our testing results. We’ve been putting our H2D through its paces for several weeks and will be ready to show you all its new features and report any improvements over the X1C we see. Stay tuned!