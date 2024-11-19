Prusa Announces New CORE One Flagship 3D Printer

Prusa Research caught everyone off guard with the launch of its new Core XY 3D printer, the CORE One. The printer is on display today at FormNext, an industrial trade show taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from November 19 to 22, 2024. The fully assembled machine is available to pre-order for $1,199 and will start shipping in January 2025.

This machine is not Prusa’s first Core XY 3D printer. In 2021, Prusa Research announced it was working on the Prusa Pro AFS , which stands for Automated Farm System. This machine consists of a bank of short Core XY 3D printers in a giant cabinet, complete with a robotic arm to remove prints. I saw two of the AFS machines in use at Prusa HQ when I toured the factory this summer. What I didn’t see was any trace of the CORE One in development – Prusa is very good at keeping secrets.

A Prusa AFS taking up much of the Prusa Research Lab in Prague. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Prusa fans have long been demanding a Core XY to go head-to-head with one of the Best 3D Printers, the Bambu Lab’s X1 Carbon, citing the obvious existence of the Pro AFS. Instead, they got the rather expensive Prusa XL tool changer in 2023 and then the improved MK4 in 2024. Jo Prusa seems to be biding his time, waiting for the CORE One to be fully mature and ready to launch.

In true Prusa style, the CORE One is not just a copy of other Core XY designs. Josef Prusa said in a blog post that the new machine has an innovative “exoskeleton” design made of steel that is assembled with screws. This allows the user to completely tear down the machine for maintenance and repairs with no more than a screwdriver. Every part is user-serviceable and backed by Prusa Research technical support.

(Image credit: Prusa Research)

The CORE One has a 250 x 220 x 270mm build volume, slightly taller than the MK4S bed slinger, but taking up 30% less shelf space due to its compact design. It has a heated chamber for printing technical filaments and boasts an advanced cooling system to not only remove fumes but also allow PLA and PETG to be printed with the door closed. This may seem like a small detail, but many enclosed machines have suffered clogs from printing low-melt PLA in an environment that is too warm.

It's designed to share parts with the MK4S and XL and uses the same electronics and Nextruder hotend. The CORE One and MK4S use the same heated bed and build plate.

Though we have not received a CORE One for testing yet, we do have some interesting stats from Josef Prusa’s announcement blog post . The machine will be around 120% faster than the MK4S and up to 260% faster than the MK3S+. Its high-flow nozzle eliminates the need for “high-speed” filament. It has a side spool holder, an optional camera, and a nook in the steel side panel for hanging magnetic tool organizers, shelves, or other personalizations. The clear panels are made of “virtually indestructible” high-end polymer – not glass – with a door hinge that can be moved to open to the left or right.

If you’re suddenly feeling buyer’s remorse from recently purchasing a MK4S, don’t. Prusa will release an MK4S to CORE One conversion kit this spring. The conversion kit will be $449.

(Image credit: Prusa Research)

The CORE One is also compatible with the Prusa MMU3 , making it truly competitive with Bambu Lab’s X1 Carbon Combo. A CORE One kit with an MMU3 would cost $1,308, which is $141 dollars cheaper than an X1C Combo at retail price .