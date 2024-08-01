Stock up on black TPU filament for your 3D printer for just $16 per kg, all-time low price

Whether you're a maker or just an occasional hobbyist, 3D printing has come leaps and bounds in the last decade, becoming more accessible and affordable than ever. As long as your imagination isn't holding you back, the only other things that can stop you are access to any of the best 3D printers and having plenty of the best filaments in stock to construct your creations. Today's deal lets you load up on some plain black TPU filament from Giantarm, with 1kg spools going for their lowest-ever price according to the Camelizer price-checker.

If you visit Amazon, you can find today's filament deal on Giantarms 1kg Spool of TPU Filament for just $16 - reduced by 35% from its original MSRP price of $25. That's the lowest price seen for this filament on Amazon and a great deal if you're looking for some hard-wearing flexible TPU filament for your 3D-printed creations.

This 1kg spool of TPU filament from manufacturer Giantarm comes in black with a strict size tolerance of 1.75mm. Features of this TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) are a shore hardness of 95A with an advertised claim of flexibility that can stretch 3 times more than its original length.

Giantarm TPU Filament 1kg Spool: now $16 at Amazon (was $25)



A 1kg spool of soft flexible 1.75mm filament for your 3D printing. This filament has a shore hardness rating of 95A with impressive elasticity. Use recommended settings and temps to print your favorite models and designs and let your imagination come to life.

Like most filaments, whether PLA, PETG, or TPU, it's best practice to dry your spools before use for best performance through your printer. Giantarm backs up its product with a lifetime guarantee.