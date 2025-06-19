Less than half price! Grab 52% off 1KG of MatterHackers Pro Series resin for 3D printing

If you're into the resin 3D printing hobby space and need more resin for your prints, then this huge 52% saving on a large 1kg of MatterHacker's Pro resin is just the ticket. The resin comes in various colors, but this deal is specifically on the White and Yellow variants. Resin is the best format for printing items like miniatures for tabletop gaming, thanks to its superior detailing in the prints and reduced visible markings compared to traditional filament 3D printing.

MatterHackers has this resin deal listed as a clearance item, and you can pick up both the white and yellow colors of the 1kg MatterHackers Pro Series resin for just $33. This is an amazing 52% price reduction on the usual listing price of $71, resulting in a savings of $38. A deal not to be sniffed at.

The Pro Series resins from MatterHackers let you choose from a variety of primary colors, and thanks to the design of the resin, provide a stable base if you want to mix the colors for your own individual color prints. The Pro Series resin cures within a UV wavelength of 380-405 nm. You can store the resin in a cool environment for up to two years under ideal conditions, so it's okay to buy in bulk and store some for later use.

For more information on the Pro Series resin and its printing properties, please refer to the product page, which can be accessed using the links above.