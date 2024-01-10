Cooler Master's Shark X pre-built PC is coming to market this year

Remember the awesome-looking — if a bit impractical — shark-shaped PC build we saw at Cooler Master's CES suite last year? You'll finally be able to grab one of your own this year, starting sometime in Q2 2024, assuming you've got the space for a three-foot-tall robotic shark on your desk.

The Shark X ships as a fully-built PC and will cost "upwards of $7,000" — which is pretty pricey considering the build we saw wasn't even fully specced out, but not too surprising considering the much less-fragile looking Sneaker X launched last year at around $6,000 .

The version we saw at this year's CES isn't necessarily the final build, but the components probably aren't going to change too drastically. Currently, the build features an Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, an MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 32GB DDR5-5600, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, all plugged into a Gigabyte Z790I Aorus Ultra mini-ITX motherboard. For cooling, there's a Cooler Master 120 AIO liquid cooler, and for power you've got Cooler Master's SFX 850W Gold PSU.



The Shark X is "fully upgradeable," according to Cooler Master, so long as you can fit it on a mini-ITX motherboard. But the GPU fits into the back of the shark (under the fin), and while it looks like you have some room to play with, I'm not sure you can stick a giant 4090 in there without taking away from some of the aesthetic.

Oh well, I guess you're not buying a $7,000+ pre-built shark-shaped PC for the upgradeability, anyway.