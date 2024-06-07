This powerful MSI Aegis R2 with RTX 4070 Super and Intel Core i7-14700KF is on sale for under $1,600 — great value for a prebuilt gaming PC

Today's deal is on a prebuilt gaming PC that's ready to game as soon as you plug it in. If building your own gaming rig isn't your thing, you don't know that much about PC building, or you perhaps don't want any hassle in setting either yourself or a family member up with a new gaming PC, then this deal has you covered. With a mix of great component choices and an excellent price point, this is one of the best prebuilt gaming PC deals I've seen of late.

The MSI Aegis RS2 gaming desktop (model: C14NUE7-824US) is now only $1,599 at Newegg after a $300 discount. As an added bonus, you can pick up a copy of the controversially priced upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game from Ubisoft. As far as I can tell, this is a digital code for the standard edition tier of the game and is listed at $69 for pre-order directly from Ubisoft. This is a bundle offer add-on that can be redeemed due to the system containing a qualifying Intel CPU.

Inside the MSI Aegis RS2 is an Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 16GB of 5600 MHz DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD for your games library, a 360mm AIO cooler, a 750-watt power supply, and Wi-Fi 7, all wrapped in an MSI GUNGNIR 212R PC case. This a pretty good value-for-money configuration at this price and these components will certainly allow this PC to power through any game you throw at it.

There are plenty of ports for connectivity with a USB 3.2 Type-C (5 Gbps) and USB 3.2 Type-A on the front IO and loads more on the rear IO which includes 2x USB 2 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Type-A, and 1x USB 3.2 Type-C (20 Gbps). Along with WiFi 7, there is Bluetooth 5.4 and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection.

This prebuilt gaming PC also includes an MSI gaming keyboard and mouse, so the only extra item you'll need to be up and instantly gaming is a monitor.