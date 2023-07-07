Amazon Prime Day UK 2023: Early Deals

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 11th and 12th 2023. The annual (or sometimes twice-annual) deal holiday is an opportunity for Amazon and the merchants which use its platform to increase their revenue by offering you outstanding savings.

It's a given that you'll find great deals on Amazon first-party gadgets like Kindles or Amazon Echo speakers. But what about PC hardware, maker gear, and 3D printers? Fortunately, there will be savings on those too, both on Amazon itself and on competitors such as Overclockers, Scan, and ebuyer.

To help you save, we are covering Prime Day, cataloging the best Prime Day hardware deals, best Prime Day laptop deals, best Prime Day monitor deals, and best Prime Day SSD deals.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind as you plan your Prime Day shopping.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day SSD Deals

WD Blue SN570 2TB: now £62 at Amazon (was £87)

If you're looking for an extra storage drive for your games this Gen 3 SSD has excellent performance for the price thanks to its 3500 MB/s sequential read speed as well as 3000 MB/s sequential write speed.

1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD: now £34 at Amazon (was £82)

This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops.

WD_Black SN770 1TB: now £38 at ebuyer (was £45)

A Gen 4 SSD with a 1TB capacity and fast read speeds of 5150MB/s and 4900MB/s write. Western Digital also back up its drives with a 5 Year manufacturers warranty.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC Deals

OcUK Gaming Tanto: now £949 at Overclockers (was £979)

This compact gaming PC from Overclockers packs an Intel Core i3 12100F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card, 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 500GB M.2 SSD, and Windows 11 Home operating system.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop: now £899 at CCL Computers (was £1,343)

A 15-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, RTX 3060 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Graphics will be buttery smooth thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate on the bright WQHD display.

Acer Nitro 5: now £968 at Argos (was £1,300)

(model no. AN515-46)

A gaming laptop under £1000 that contains an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Not only that, but this model uses a full HD 15.6-inch display that has a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Graphics Card Deals

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB: now £589 at Scan (was £699)

With an ample 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this top-end GPU is from AMD's last generation of GPUs. With 5120 stream processors and a 2310 MHz boost clock.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Monitor Deals

AOC Gaming C32G2ZE 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: now £219 at Amazon (was £249)

Fast 240Hz gaming on a large 32-inch IPS panel. This screen from AOC has a 1ms response rate and a 1500R curve for extra immersion when you're adventuring in your favourite game.



Alienware AW2723DF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: now £430 at Dell (was £539)

A monitor suited to a high-end gaming rig, the Dell Alienware AW2723DF can display games with an ultra-fast 280Hz refresh rate whilst still keeping a sharp 1440p resolution. The colour gamut has 100% sRGB, and 95% DCI-P3 coverage on a bright IPS panel. Other features also include a handy built-in headset stand that flips out from the chassis of the monitor to help keep your desk clutter-free.

AOC U34E2M Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: now £239 at Amazon (was £279)

A large 34-inch VA panel that has a crisp WQHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. Although it might not have the best viewing angles due to the constraints of VA panels, the AOC U34E2M does have thin bezels and will allow you to see more of your games as long as the resolution of 3440x1440 is supported.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day CPU Deals

Intel Core i3-12100F: now £88 at Box (was £102)

This last-gen 58/89W quad-core chip has eight threads, a 3.3GHz base clock, and a 4.3GHz boost clock. The chip supports DDR4-3200, and DDR5 4800, and has 12MB of L3 cache, but lacks an integrated GPU. An excellent value CPU for a budget PC gaming build.

Intel Core i5-13100F: now £95 at Novatech (was £102)

A great budget CPU choice for gaming with 4-cores and 8-threads. The i5-13100F has a base clock of 3.4GHz with a 4.5GHz boost speed. Superb bang-for-buck performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: now £415 at Amazon (was £428)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses Zen 4 architecture and supports PCIe 5.0. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base speed is 4.2GHz but it can reach as high as 5.0GHz with max boost enabled.

Prime Day is for Prime Members

Keep in mind that, if you want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you need to be a member of the company’s Prime program. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial if you need to.

Where to Look for Prime Day Hardware Deals

Tom’s Hardware coverage: When Prime Day begins, we’ll be rounding up the top Amazon Prime Day deals on this page.

Amazon’s Computer and Accessories Page: Don’t just go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page and scroll past all the irrelevant products. Click on the Computers and Accessories category in the left nav. We also recommend choosing lightning deals to focus on the short-term, hottest deals.

How to Tell if a Deal Is Real

Don’t believe the hype. Not every sale price you see on Prime Day is an all-time low price. The price you find could be the same as it was the week before Prime Day or it might be higher than it was just a month before. It may even be the case that another site has a better regular price than Amazon’s (or someone else’s) sale price.

To find out whether you’re really looking at a deal, take a few steps:

1. Use the Camelizer plugin for Amazon deals,

This plugin will show you a complete price history for a product, based on the database at Camelcamelcamel. When you’re on the product’s Amazon page, just click the plugin button and you’ll see a chart.

2. Search PCPartPicker .

That site maintains a price history of nearly every component, across half a dozen retailers, but usually not Amazon.

3. Check competing sites to see if any of them has an even better sale on the same product.

For example, if you see a great deal on a graphics card at Amazon, check Scan or Overclockers also.

Remember that Prime Day is about more than just Amazon.co.uk, but also keep in mind that if you don’t find a great deal on a product you’ve been waiting for, there will always be holiday sales starting just a few weeks later. Whether it’s Prime Day or Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the best strategy during any sale is not to feel like you have to make a purchase, just because there’s a sale.