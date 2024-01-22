Compact and powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 graphics gets a $550 price drop

Dropping a whopping $550 in price at Best Buy, the 2023 version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is on sale for $1,049. Originally priced at $1,599, this is a big saving on what is a potent little 14-inch gaming laptop.

Stacking some powerful components in the moonlight-white chassis, the Zephyrus G14 uses an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop graphics card, and 16GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 memory. The only real negative is the included 512GB SSD, which is far too small for a modern gaming laptop. Although it is fairly easy to upgrade to a larger and faster SSD, not everyone relishes the opportunity to open up their brand-new laptop to replace parts.

The screen on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, although small, packs a high resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 165Hz for buttery smooth framerates. The screen is also pretty bright, thanks to a 500-nit peak brightness. With the graphics provided by an RTX 4060 GPU, this laptop can also use features such as DLSS 3 for improved framerates, and ray tracing if your game supports it.

For connectivity, the small size of the Zephyrus G14 doesn't compromise on ports. Included on the chassis for connecting to another monitor or TV is a 1x HDMI 2.0 port, plus four USB ports for hooking up your favorite peripherals and devices with 2x USB-A 3.2 ports and 2x USB-C 3.2 ports.

For battery life, it has an advertised life of up to 10 hours on a full charge. But as with any gaming laptop, the best way to use this device is with mains power. Playing games on higher settings on a gaming laptop will very quickly drain the laptop otherwise.

If RGB is a must, then you're also in luck, as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has a backlit keyboard with customizable RGB lighting so that you can match it up with your favorite colors and peripherals for that full gamified setup.