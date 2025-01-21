Pick up an Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics for only $1,099

Today's deal looks at the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, with soon-to-be last-gen specifications such as the Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU. This is more than likely the reason for the $500 discount on this gaming laptop, lowering stock levels to make way for the incoming Nvidia 50-series of gaming laptops. The Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch screen with a high 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay visuals and uses a 1920 x 1080 pixel full HD resolution panel. Using a lower resolution panel will mean better laptop battery life and higher settings and framerates in your games, while still keeping a reasonable pixel density on the small screen.

Available at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is lowered to $1,099, marked down $500 from its previous $1,599 price tag. It's not the cheapest this laptop has ever been, that was $960 - an all-time low that was available briefly at the start of this year.

Inside the laptop is an Intel 13th Gen Core i7 13620H CPU with a base clock frequency of 2.4 GHz., 10 cores, and a boost frequency of 4.9 GHz. Accompanying the Intel CPU is the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Some other features of this laptop are an RGB backlit keyboard and a portfolio of ports that include a 3.5mm combo audio jack for a headset/mic, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, and a card reader—ample connectivity options for hooking up all your extra peripherals and screens.