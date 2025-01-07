Razer is honing its gaming laptop lineup with an all-new Blade 16 for 2025. Not only does Razer claim that the next-generation Blade 16 is the thinnest laptop that it's ever produced, but it also comes packed with potent hardware for gaming enthusiasts.

Starting with the design, Razer has crafted a new chassis for the Blade 16, which is just 0.59 inches at its thinnest point. As before, the Blade 16 employs an aluminum unibody to maximize strength, and the vapor chamber cooling system has been updated to improve the performance of the dual cooling fans. This should lead to lower chassis temperatures and ensure that fan noise is minimized during intense gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Razer)

Speaking of gaming, the Blade 16 has the chops to put it among the laptop gaming elite, with an AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 onboard paid with LPDDR5X-8000 memory. It is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz. In addition, the processor has an integrated 50 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU), meaning that it’s fully compliant with Microsoft’s Copilot+ functionality in Windows 11.

The move to AMD is notable, as Intel processors have traditionally powered the Blade 16. Intel has been taking it on the chin for quite some time in the hardware space, and losing out in a high-profile system like the Blade 16 shows how much the company has to prove with its new mobile-centric Arrow Lake processors.

(Image credit: Razer)

On the graphics front, Razer spared no expense. You’ll find Nvidia’s newly announced GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, including the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. Nvidia is promising some substantial performance gains over the preceding GeForce RTX 40 Series, aided by the artificial intelligence (AI) prowess of DLSS 4. Although we know that RTX 5090 (155W) is offered, we don’t know which of the other members of the family — RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 — will also be available on the Razer Blade 16.

All that CPU and GPU horsepower would be for naught if it connected to a crummy display. Thankfully, Razer is sticking to high-end hardware by fitting the Blade 16 with a 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It has a 0.2 ms response time, and the bezels measure in at a thin 4.7 mm.

Other niceties include an all-new keyboard with 1.5 mm of key travel, five customizable macro keys, and a dedicated Copilot+ key. There’s also a new six-speaker audio system with THX tuning.

Razer says the all-new Blade 16 will be available in Q1 2025, but pricing has not yet been announced. However, given that the previous generation started at $2,999, expect to pay at least that much for this RTX 50-equipped evolution.