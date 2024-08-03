ROG Strix G16 2024 gaming laptop is now only $1,164 at Amazon

Gaming laptops should be beefy with plenty of high-quality specs to carry your gaming experience. But you don't want to shoulder an excessive burden when carrying your gaming laptop. Thankfully, one of our favorite lightweight gaming machines, the Asus ROG Strix G16 , is available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices. This edition usually costs around $1,399, but it's now discounted to just $1,164.

Another version of this gaming laptop made our list of best gaming laptops, ranking as the best thin and light option on the market. We also had the opportunity to review an older version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 in March 2023, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. Overall, it performed well, and this edition has similar specs that are sure to put it in the same ballpark.

Asus ROG Strix G16: now $1164 at Amazon (was $1399)

This gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor aided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB internal SSD for storage.

Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core i7-13650HX, which has a 3.6 GHz base speed but can reach as high as 4.9 GHz. This Asus ROG Strix G16 edition features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which outputs a 16-inch FHD display capable of reaching 165 Hz.

Memory-wise, it's backed up by 16 GB of DDR5-4800 and a 1TB internal SSD for storage. There are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one of which has Thunderbolt 4 support, and the other works as a PD charger. An Ethernet port is provided for hardwired connections, although it does have Wi-Fi 6 support. A 3.5mm is also available for connecting external audio peripherals.

