RTX 5090 gaming laptops listed overseas starting at $3,780

Polish retailer Dream Machines (via VideoCardz) is one of the first OEMs to reveal its lineup of RTX 50-series laptops in full detail, including RTX 5090 variants and product pricing. Flagship RTX 5090 models from the laptop dealer are available in 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch screen sizes, with the cheapest model starting at €3,669.99 ($3,786.22). Do note that Poland has a 23% VAT rate, so the prices are typically higher than in the U.S.

RTX 5090-equipped Dream Machine laptops are paired with either Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU boasting 24 cores and a 5.4 GHz boost clock or AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9955HX3D. The latter is part of AMD's new Fire Range lineup of chiplet-based CPUs, with the 99555HX and 9955HX3D featuring 16 Zen 5 cores and a 54W TDP. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D comes with 144MB of cache courtesy of AMD's latest generation 3D-VCache technology. Memory capacity comes in either 16GB or 32GB forms (with two sticks) and only one storage configuration featuring a single 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

The RTX 5090 GPU inside Dream Machine's laptop variants has a 175W TGP rating. This is 25W greater than Nvidia's official TGB rating for the RTX 5090 (150W), enabling improved performance in power-limited workloads than Nvidia's default rating. This higher power limit is available across all models, including the "entry-level" variants that don't include a liquid cooler.

Speaking of cooling, Dream Machine has paired most of its RTX 5090 laptop variants with its "Dream Waterfall" liquid cooling system. Laptops featuring this exotic solution have an external radiator in their chassis, connected via tubes to the laptop (similar to an AIO liquid cooler). Dream Machine claims its Dream Waterfall solution drops temperatures by 15 degrees and "ensures quiet operation."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting Price GPU CPU €3,669.99 ($3,782.95) RTX 5090 Ryzen 9 9955HX €3,739.99 ($3,855.11) RTX 5090 Core Ultra 9 275HX €3,859.99 ($3,978.80) RTX 5090 Ryzen 9 9955HX3D €2,929.99 ($3,020.18) RTX 5080 Ryzen 9 9955HX €3,019.99 ($3,111.92) RTX 5080 Core Ultra 9 275HX €3,109.99 ($3,204.70) RTX 5080 Ryzen 9 9955HX3D €2,019.99 ($2,082.17) RTX 5070 Ti Core i9-13900HX €2,319.99 ($2,391.40) RTX 5070 Ti Ryzen 9 9955HX €2,419.99 ($2,494.48) RTX 5070 TI Core Ultra 9 275HX €2,529.99 ($2,607.86) RTX 5070 Ti Ryzen9 9955HX3D

Display options range between several different display types (including some with mini-LED backlights), featuring a 2560x1600 or 3840 x 2160 (4k) resolution. Refresh rate options range from 200 Hz to 300 Hz. Dream Machines has 18 RTX 5090 models, ranging from €3669.99 ($3,786.22) to €4,649.99 ($4,793.12).

The laptop retailer also revealed 18 RTX 5080-powered models and 18 RTX 5070 Ti models in addition to its RTX 5090-powered variants. The lower-end RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti models share the same internals as the RTX 5090 parts, including Core Ultra 9 275HX and Ryzen 9 9955HX/9955HX3D models. The only exception is the RTX 5070 Ti lineup, which gets the inclusion of Intel's previous-generation Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake mobile chip, making the RTX 5070 Ti lineup the only lineup so far in Dream Machine's RTX 50-series laptop series to have four CPU options to choose from.

Like the 5090 configurations, Digital Machine has also jacked up the power limit on the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti models beyond Nvidia's official specs. The RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti models operate with a 25W higher power limit than stock, equating to 175W for the RTX 5080 models and 140W for the RTX 5070 Ti variants. However, cooling-wise, between the non-RTX 5090 models, only the RTX 5080 series of devices have select models sporting the Dream Waterfall liquid cooler. All of the RTX 5070 Ti laptops are allegedly air-cooled only.

Pricing starts at €2,929.99 for the RTX 5080 laptop variant, with the most expensive model priced at €3,879.99. Likewise, the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti laptop variant starts at €2,019.99, and the most expensive variant is listed at €3,319.99.