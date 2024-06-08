M3 MacBook Air 16GB 13-inch laptop is on sale for $1,149

Those in the market for a new MacBook should look at this offer from B&H Photo on this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air . It retails for $1,299, but it's currently discounted to just $1,149. In general, this is a modest discount, but given that this laptop was released just this year, it's definitely worth a look. No promo codes are required, and it's unclear how long the offer will be available at this rate.

We reviewed a different but similar model to this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air and were very pleased with our experience. The machine is thin and light, making it easy to take. It also has excellent battery life, which is a point of its portability. In our review, we gave that edition of the MacBook Air 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air: now $1,149 at B&H (was $1,299)

You can buy the latest 13-inch MacBook Air at B&H for just $1149. It comes with an M3 processor and a bright IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1664px. This model includes 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD.

Under the hood of this edition of the Apple MacBook Air is an M3 processor. It has eight cores, four of which are dedicated as performance cores and the other four as efficiency cores. It has an integrated 10-core GPU that outputs to a 13.6-inch IPS panel. This screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1664, can reach 60 Hz, and has a maximum brightness output of 500 nits.

As far as storage goes, it comes with a 256GB internal SSD; for memory, you get 16GB of RAM. There are two USB-C ports, a power cord slot, and a headphone jack. Again, this deal is not very big, but the timing excites us the most. It is an excellent opportunity to get the latest MacBook Air without paying the total price.