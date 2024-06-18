Microsoft Copilot+ PCs available now — here are all the Snapdragon Elite X laptops you can buy today

Several PC manufacturers recently launched Qualcomm-powered laptops and many models are hitting store shelves and shipping out from today. These Copilot+ PCs come with Arm-based Snapdragon X chips featuring a 45 TOPS NPU and have new AI-powered features, like Paint’s Cocreator, as well as access to the controversial Windows Recall feature that’s been relegated to Windows Insiders only.

Although these new Copilot+ PCs are only getting a few new features to start with, other third-party apps like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve Studio, CapCut, and more will use the built-in NPUs on these computers to run AI features locally. Furthermore, the efficiency of the Arm-based processors of these chips means we’re finally getting Windows laptops that can compete with the legendary battery life of Apple-silicon-powered MacBooks.

So, if you’re in the market for a new Windows laptop and want to get in on the AI bandwagon, these are the Snapdragon X laptops launching today or in the next few weeks.

Acer Swift 14 AI

(Image credit: Acer)

The Swift 14 AI is Acer’s bet on the Copilot+ PC, and it can be had with either a Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite chip. It also has a 75Wh battery, which the company claims will give the laptop up to 26 hours of battery life. You can also spec it with as much as 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 7, and has two USB 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a headphone jack. Acer says this laptop will be available in June 2024 and will start at $1,099.

Asus Vivobook S15 (S5507)

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus’ representative for the initial Copilot+ PC launch is the Vivobook S15 (S5507). This laptop is only available with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, but it also features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Vivobook S15 (S5507) features two USB 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It starts at $1,299.99 on the Asus website, but is out of stock at the time of writing.

Dell XPS 13

(Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 13 is one of the most popular Windows laptops around, and it’s one of the first Dell machines to get the Copilot+ PC brand. The XPS 13 is only available with Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 chip, but you can spec it with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM. You can even get it with a 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The biggest advantage of the XPS 13 is the screen options available: it starts with a 13.4-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, but you can upgrade it to a QHD+ display. But if you want the best image quality, the XPS 13 can be had with a 3K OLED screen. The XPS 13 starts at $1,299.99 but can quickly jump to $2,499.99 if you max out its specs. It’s now available on the Dell website.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

(Image credit: Dell)

If you don’t have the budget for a premium laptop, but still trust Dell’s quality, you can pick the Inspiron 14 Plus to get on the Copilot+ PC bandwagon. This laptop uses the less potent (but still powerful) Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 chip with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

It also has a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 100% sRGB coverage. This laptop is priced at $1,099.99, and is also available today on Dell.

HP EliteBook Ultra 14

(Image credit: HP)

The EliteBook Ultra 14 is HP’s premium Copilot+ PC offering, with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 2.2K display and has the following ports: two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack.

The laptop is priced at $1,699.00, making it one of the more expensive 14-inch options, and is available for Pre-Order on the HP page at the time of writing.

HP OmniBook X 14

(Image credit: HP)

This laptop is the budget Copilot+ PC from HP, but it doesn’t mean that you’re losing out on features. The OmniBook X 14 still uses the same chip as the EliteBook Ultra 14 with 16GB of RAM. It also has a 512GB SSD, which you can upgrade to 1TB for $100 extra. It also has a 14-inch 2.2K display, but this one is multi-touch enabled.

Although this laptop is thicker than the EliteBook Ultra 14, it’s also substantially more affordable at $1,149.99. You can purchase and customize this laptop now on the HP website, but shipments will begin on July 9.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo offers the Yoga Slim 7x for consumers who want the Copilot+ PC. This laptop uses a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, and you can choose between 16GB or 32GB of RAM baked into the SoC. It also comes with a 512GB SSD, but you can upgrade it to 1TB for an additional $45.

The Yoga Slim 7x uses a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It’s also VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, giving you a great viewing experience. The laptop starts at $1,199.00 and is available for Pre-Order on the Lenovo site at the time of writing.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo knows that many businesses want to get on the AI bandwagon, so it’s bringing the Copilot+ PC certification to one of the most popular enterprise laptops. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has a Snapdragon X Elite processor with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro right out of the box.

This laptop has a 14-inch IPS display and two USB4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also have the option to add a Nano Sim slot. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 starts at $1,889.30 and is available for Pre-Order direct from Lenovo at the time of writing.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Of course, Microsoft will not lag behind the competition when it comes to Copilot+ PCs. It is offering the most affordable Snapdragon X option, with the Surface Laptop, which starts at $999.99. This model has a Snapdragon X Plus processor and a 13.8-inch display. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The more powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip-powered Surface Laptops start at $1,399.99 for the 13.8-inch version with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Interestingly, the 15-inch model (which can only be had with a Snapdragon X Elite chip) starts at $1,299.99, but this one only has a 256GB SSD, which seems awfully small for today’s requirements. If you want to get this Copilot+ PC, the Surface Laptop is now available on the Microsoft website.

Microsoft Surface Pro

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you prefer the tablet form factor, you can still get a Copilot+ PC with the Microsoft Surface Pro. This 2-in-1 starts at $999.99 for the Snapdragon X Plus version with a 13-inch LCD display, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for the Platinum colorway. The three other colors — Sapphire, Dune, and Black — start at $1,199.99 with a larger 512GB SSD.

The Snapdragon X Elite model gets a 13-inch OLED screen and 16GB of RAM, but you now also have a choice between a 512GB or a 1TB SSD. The Snapdragon X Elite Surface Pro starts at $1,499.99 but jumps to $1,699.99 for the larger storage version. You can also spec this chip with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, but you’ll have to shell out $2,099.99 for this model. You can get it now from Microsoft if you want a new Windows 11 tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s Copilot+ PC offering starts at $1,359.99 with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. This laptop has a 14-inch display and uses a 3.4 GHz Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 chip with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Book4 also offers the same specs but with a larger 16-inch for $1,449.99.

But if you need more space, you’ll have to go for the faster 3.8 GHz Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100. This chip is only available on the 16-inch model but comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Whichever model you choose, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is now available on the Samsung website.

These laptops are the first tranche of the Copilot+ PCs that Microsoft and Qualcomm launched into the wild. They’re touted to have better performance and efficiency than x86 chips and will finally give Microsoft the horsepower it needs to compete against Apple M-Silicon laptops. However, if you’re considering getting one of these devices, we suggest holding off until you’ve seen our real-world reviews of these devices, so you know what you’re getting into when your new Copilot+ PC lands on your desk.