Microsoft's Surface Pros with Snapdragon come to businesses

Microsoft's latest Surface devices, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) and Surface Laptop (7th Edition), made a splash this summer as the flagship Copilot+ PCs, utilizing Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors. Now, Microsoft is making them available for business customers, and both the new Surface Pro and existing Surface Pro 10 with Intel chips will get 5G options.



The Snapdragon machines, sans 5G connectivity will be available on September 10. Like the consumer models, the Surface Pro will start with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and LCD display, or you can upgrade to both a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite and an OLED screen. The Surface Laptop will come in a 13.8-inch model using either a 10-core Plus or 12-core Elite, or a 15-inch model relying solely on the Elite.

(Image credit: Microsoft)





The more interesting SKUs are coming a little later, on September 26, when both the Intel-based Surface Pro 10 and the Snapdragon-based Surface Pro each get 5G. The Surface Pro 10 was only ever released as an enterprise device (an update for those who want to stick with x86 processors), while the Snapdragon-based Surface Pro didn't launch with wireless connectivity on the consumer model.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft quietly added 5G to the 2024 Snapdragon Surface Pro for the general populous after launch, specifically in the platinum color, with either a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD or a Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.



The Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition starts at an MSRP of $1,099.99 . For commercial customers, the Surface Pro 11th Edition will start at $1,399.99, while the Surface Pro 10 with 5G starts at $1,499.99 .

In addition, Microsoft has a new Surface Keyboard releasing on October 3. It's not terribly different from the existing model, but this version has a Copilot key. Microsoft Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill claims in a blog post that "48% of Surface devices used by commercial customers are connected to additional monitors," so keeping this in the lineup makes sense. Pricing wasn't listed for the keyboard.