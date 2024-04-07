Razer Blade 18 comes with an eye watering $4,799 price tag — comes armed with i9-14900HX and RTX 4090

Razer has launched its “biggest baddest” Blade 18 gaming laptop, featuring top-of-the-range mobile processors from Intel and Nvidia, as well as a strong supporting cast of memory, storage, display components, and digital interfaces. The highest-spec model is kitted out with an Intel Core i9-14900HX and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. All this power is luggable, built into a clamshell featuring up to an 18-inch UHD+ 200Hz display. Razer’s latest gaming laptop is also claimed to be the world’s first to come packing Thunderbolt 5. These powerful and stylish gaming laptops usually come with a premium price, and the new Blade 18 is no exception with the top-spec model hitting $4,799.

Starting from the headlining processers on offer, when configuring your Razer Blade 18 there is currently a choice between two unlocked mobile CPUs: the Core i9-13950HX (2013 Blade 18 model, up to 5.5 GHz), or the Core i9-14900HX (up to 5.8 GHz).

Discrete GPU options go from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080, to the 4090 laptop graphics chip. That range covers from 6GB to 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and from 3,072 up to 9,728 CUDA cores (there are other variables to consider, too).

If you choose a behemoth like this, measuring up to 21.9mm (0.86-inch) thick and weighing up to 3.1kg (6.8 pounds), it will probably be so that you can have portable access to its expansive 18-inch screen. Thus, Razer cannily offers three screen choices, to cover a wider range of gamer and content creator preferences. There is a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (QHD+) screen that runs at up to 240 Hz. Next up, another QHD+ option uses Mini-LED tech and refreshes at up to 300 Hz. The most expensive option is a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels (UHD+) panel which can run at up to 200 Hz.

(Image credit: Razer)

Another standout feature of the Blade 18 is its inclusion of Thunderbolt 5. Razer boasts that it is the “future of connectivity,” and it can indeed offer up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth for connecting multiple high-res displays, fast storage, and expansive docking solutions. Please double-check the Blade 18 you are interested in purchasing, as configurations with an RTX 4070 or lower still max out at Thunderbolt 4.

Other important specs one needs to consider are the RAM (upgradeable to 96GB) which can be pre-configured in capacities of 16, 32, and 64GB DDR5-5600. Users can buy factory-fitted dual M.2 storage configurations up to 2TB with one spare slot (user expandable to 8TB via two 4TB SSDs).

(Image credit: Razer)

Fittingly, for a Razer Blade gaming laptop, buyers benefit from an “extra large vapor chamber” design, an ultra-compact GAN charger, an XL glass trackpad, and Razer Chroma RGB (includes keyboard lighting). The efficacy of the powerful hardware and cooling systems shouldn’t be taken for granted, so it would probably be wise to wait for an independent review.

We saw this laptop teased at CES 2024, so it has taken a while to get to market. The most ‘affordable’ Intel 13th Gen configurations start at $2,699, going up to $3,099 for a 14th Gen CPU model, and rising to $4,799 for a maxed-out (but still offering expandable RAM/SSD) configuration.