Samsung announces Galaxy Book 4 laptop will be available next week — includes Intel Core Ultra and AMOLED displays

Samsung has announced that its first AI PC series will become available son Feb. 26. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series consists of three base designs: Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Book 4 Pro 360. All feature embedded Intel NPUs courtesy of one of Core Ultra 9/7 processors.

Other common yet desirable qualities of the Galaxy Book 4 family are a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen with 120% DCI-P3, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, lengthy battery life, a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip, and enhanced connectivity as standard.

In the video embeded above, Samsung details ways the NPU will be useful to accelerate AI on the laptop. For example, we see AI in action in Adobe creative software and using Microsoft Copilot assistance for various smart and labor-saving tasks in Windows. (though at the moment, that's cloud-based). Another major focus of the brief video is on smart connectivity, which is particularly tightly integrated for owners of Samsung’s Android phones.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Book 4 Pro Book 4 Pro 360 Processor Core Ultra 9/7 Core Ultra 7/5 Core Ultra 7/5 Graphics RTX 4050/4070 Arc Arc Screen 16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED 14- or 16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED 16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED Memory Up to to 64GB (LPDDR5X), 2TB SSD Up to to 32GB (LPDDR5X), 1TB SSD Up to to 32GB (LPDDR5X), 1TB SSD Size 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm, 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm Weight 1.86kg 1.23kg, 1.56kg 1.66kg Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset Battery 76Wh 63Wh, 76Wh 76Wh Other Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam Color Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Though Samsung has great claims for the audio-visual experience on offer from all the above laptops and boasts about the utility delivered by its onboard AI, readers should, as always, check for reviews on sites like Tom's Hardware. We reviewed the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra last April, and it was surprisingly good though. Of course, the AI PC experience delivered by Samsung will also rely on partner software, and we are at a stage where developers are still establishing compelling use cases for PCs with onboard NPUs.

Samsung US hasn’t listed or detailed any of the new Galaxy Book 4 devices at the time of writing, though it is selling off Book 3 models in an event that ends on February 25. We note Samsung Canada has all the models available for pre-order, though. The Canadian page is selling multiple configurations of all three designs with configuration options for GPU, CPU, and storage (depending upon the model) at prices ranging from CAD$999 (USD$740) to CAD$2,999 (USD$2,222). Pricing also seems to be shown in South Korean and Indian markets.