Samsung announces Galaxy Book 4 laptop will be available next week — includes Intel Core Ultra and AMOLED displays

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Book 4 Pro 360 are all coming soon.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 models
Samsung has announced that its first AI PC series will become available son Feb. 26. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series consists of three base designs: Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Book 4 Pro 360. All feature embedded Intel NPUs courtesy of one of Core Ultra 9/7 processors.

Other common yet desirable qualities of the Galaxy Book 4 family are a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen with 120% DCI-P3, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, lengthy battery life, a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip, and enhanced connectivity as standard.

In the video embeded above, Samsung details ways the NPU will be useful to accelerate AI on the laptop. For example, we see AI in action in Adobe creative software and using Microsoft Copilot assistance for various smart and labor-saving tasks in Windows. (though at the moment, that's cloud-based). Another major focus of the brief video is on smart connectivity, which is particularly tightly integrated for owners of Samsung’s Android phones.

Samsung Galaxy

Book 4 UltraBook 4 ProBook 4 Pro 360

Processor

Core Ultra 9/7

Core Ultra 7/5

Core Ultra 7/5

Graphics

RTX 4050/4070

Arc

Arc

Screen

16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED14- or 16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED16-inch 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touch AMOLED

Memory

Up to to 64GB (LPDDR5X), 2TB SSD

Up to to 32GB (LPDDR5X), 1TB SSD

Up to to 32GB (LPDDR5X), 1TB SSD

Size

355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm

312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm, 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm

355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm

Weight

1.86kg

1.23kg, 1.56kg

1.66kg

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD, headset

Battery

76Wh

63Wh, 76Wh

76Wh

Other

Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam

Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam

Backlit keyboard, dual mics, AKG audio, 2MP webcam

Color

Moonstone Gray

Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Though Samsung has great claims for the audio-visual experience on offer from all the above laptops and boasts about the utility delivered by its onboard AI, readers should, as always, check for reviews on sites like Tom's Hardware. We reviewed the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra last April, and it was surprisingly good though. Of course, the AI PC experience delivered by Samsung will also rely on partner software, and we are at a stage where developers are still establishing compelling use cases for PCs with onboard NPUs.

Samsung US hasn’t listed or detailed any of the new Galaxy Book 4 devices at the time of writing, though it is selling off Book 3 models in an event that ends on February 25. We note Samsung Canada has all the models available for pre-order, though. The Canadian page is selling multiple configurations of all three designs with configuration options for GPU, CPU, and storage (depending upon the model) at prices ranging from CAD$999 (USD$740) to CAD$2,999 (USD$2,222). Pricing also seems to be shown in South Korean and Indian markets.

