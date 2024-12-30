Frore Systems has announced that it will demo a proof-of-concept Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 with AirJet solid-state cooling technology at CES 2025. The partnership introduces a new approach to thermal management in thin and light laptops, addressing challenges such as heat dissipation and noise while maintaining device portability.

If you haven’t heard of AirJet technology, it uses a solid-state airflow mechanism instead of traditional fans, offering efficient and silent cooling. Frore Systems reports that this technology can enhance laptop performance by up to 50% without increasing the device's thickness or producing noise. The company has previously demonstrated its AirJet solid-state cooling technology by integrating the solution with an SSD, producing promising thermals and sustained performance results.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 is among the thinnest laptops in its category, and the adoption of AirJet is said to optimize its design for performance and portability further. According to a press note shared by Frore Systems, their AirJet cooling technology significantly enhances the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14, boosting its performance from 12W to 18W by replacing traditional fans with four AirJet chips.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This change reduces the cooling system's footprint by 45%, freeing internal space to potentially increase the battery capacity from 55.9Wh to 64.8Wh, resulting in a 16% longer video runtime—improving from 20 to 23.2 hours. The AirJet system also eliminates the need for fan inlet holes, enabling a sleeker, dustproof, and water-resistant design while maintaining the device's ultra-thin 10.9mm profile. Compared to the MacBook Air 15, the Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 with AirJet offers superior performance and battery life, delivering 50% more sustained power and 29% longer video runtime.

Frore Systems says that its AirJet technology is designed for next-generation laptops, addressing the need for high performance in compact, ultra-thin devices. The integration with Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 is an early sign of how the advanced cooling solution can improve thermal management without compromising portability or noise levels. The AirJet system is claimed to enable sustained performance during extended use, making it ideal for resource-intensive applications often required by professionals and gamers.

Notably, Samsung's adoption of AirJet highlights the growing interest in innovative cooling solutions for thin and light laptops. This collaboration could pave the way for broader industry adoption as manufacturers strive to balance performance, portability, and efficiency in modern computing.

It is too early to comment on the performance of the solid-state cooling system, as this will be the first commercial laptop to feature the new technology. It is best to hold on to your money until some real-life test results are presented. Samsung is expected to provide further details and officially announce the updated Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 with Frore's AirJet technology at CES 2025 next month.