Computer monitors poised for price cuts this year — analyst says falling demand to impact prices until end of 2024

Experts say that monitor prices are expected to drop towards the end of the year as demand falls for computer displays. DigiTimes Asia also reports that laptop screens are affected by declining sales, especially with the drop in demand for entry-level notebook panels.

Even mid-range and high-end LCD screens experienced a slightly reduced market as OLED displays advanced in more expensive laptops. LCD TVs are also affected by the slump in global demand, but China’s “trade-in” subsidy program has increased sales in the country, allowing prices to recover.

This news of falling demand might surprise the average reader, especially as we head into the holiday season. However, you should note that retailers have already completed stocking for the coming holidays, meaning they likely won’t order another batch of the best computer monitors until they’ve sold their current inventories.

The falling demand means that display panel manufacturers are also cutting production. Many factories reduced output during China’s National Day Holiday in early October. Taiwan’s Innolux even said it would base its production target on fourth-quarter demand, hoping to balance supply with market demand.

Panel makers are resorting to this supply chain strategy of “controlled production for stable pricing” to avoid glutting the market with panels, further driving prices downward. While lower monitor prices might be advantageous for the average consumer, the display panel market might be destabilized if the prices become no longer profitable. So, manufacturers and suppliers want price stability by ensuring that supply and demand are at an equilibrium.

In the meantime, the fourth quarter of 2024 might be an excellent time to shop if you’re looking for the best monitor deals. This drop in demand means that retailers might have better discount offers or even lower the regular price of the monitor you want. But even if you find a good deal on a monitor, always check out our monitor reviews and comparisons to know if you’re getting a good display or a dud.