Asus 24-inch FHD 165 Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $109

Today at Amazon, you can find the Asus TUF gaming VG247Q1A monitor for one of its best prices. It usually costs around $159, but right now, it's discounted to just $109. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Asus TUF gaming VG247Q1A monitor has been listed for over at Amazon.

The Asus TUF VG247Q1A monitor is affordable, but it offers gamers plenty of quality specs. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which ensures things like a dense resolution, high refresh rate, and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. That said, you should definitely check out our list of the best gaming monitors to see how it compares to other monitors on the market.

It has a 24-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort for video input.

The Asus TUF VG247Q1A gaming monitor features a 24-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. Its refresh rate is 165Hz, and its response time can be as low as 1 ms.

This gaming monitor can reach a maximum brightness of 350 Nits. It has multiple video input options, including two HDMI 1.4 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. For audio support, it has two integrated 2W speakers and one 3.5mm jack for external audio devices.

