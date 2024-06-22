Asus TUF 24-inch 165 Hz IPS gaming monitor is only $99 at Newegg

Currently, the Asus TUF VG249Q1R gaming monitor is available at Newegg for one of its lowest prices. It is recommended for $159, but you can pick it up for just $99. So far, no expiration date has been confirmed for the offer, so we can't say how long it will be available at this price. According to the product listing at Newegg, the purchase also includes a free 3-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

If you're looking for something affordable with powerful specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've encountered this weekend. As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty to offer—especially for a monitor in this price range. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which guarantees high performance. It also has extra features like Shadow Boost and Extreme Low Motion Blur.

Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q1R Monitor: now $99 at Newegg (was $159)

This Asus TUF gaming monitor features a 24-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This isn't the most powerful gaming monitor on the market, but it's definitely one to look at, and it has a $99 price tag.

The Asus TUF gaming VG249Q1R monitor sports a 24-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080px). The refresh rate can reach as high as 144 Hz, but it can reach 165 Hz when overclocked. It is also capable of reaching a response time of just 1 ms.

There are several options for video input, including two HDMI 1.4 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 input. A 3.5mm audio jack is also provided for connecting external audio peripherals. Newegg's 30-day return policy supports the purchase, and it includes a warranty card with more details from Asus.