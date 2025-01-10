LG 27-Inch QHD UltraGear curved gaming monitor is on sale for $156

If you've been waiting to pick up a curved gaming monitor, you might want to check out this Amazon offer on the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear curved gaming display. The monitor usually costs around $249, but right now, it's marked down to just $156. This is the lowest price for the monitor since it debuted.
You get some good specs worth getting excited about for a gaming monitor in this price range. It's curved, has a dense QHD resolution, and can reach a refresh rate of 180Hz. You should check out our list of best gaming monitors to know how this monitor compares to others leading the market.
LG 27-inch QHD Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor: now $156 at Amazon (was $249)
This gaming monitor spans 27 inches across and has a QHD resolution. The screen is curved with a curvature of 1000R and has a refresh rate that caps out at 180 Hz. It's also AMD FreeSync certified for its performance.
The LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear features a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has a dense QHD resolution that measures 2560 x 1440. The refresh rate can get as high as 180 Hz and is paired with a short response time of just 1 ms.
This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync certified, covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and is illuminated with a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits. You get two HDMI ports to take advantage of and one DisplayPort for video input. A 3.5mm jack is available for connecting external audio peripherals as well. The purchase is supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a one-year warranty from LG.
Visit the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear gaming monitor project page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.