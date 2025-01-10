LG 27-Inch QHD UltraGear curved gaming monitor is on sale for $156

If you've been waiting to pick up a curved gaming monitor, you might want to check out this Amazon offer on the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear curved gaming display. The monitor usually costs around $249, but right now, it's marked down to just $156. This is the lowest price for the monitor since it debuted.

You get some good specs worth getting excited about for a gaming monitor in this price range. It's curved, has a dense QHD resolution, and can reach a refresh rate of 180Hz. You should check out our list of best gaming monitors to know how this monitor compares to others leading the market.

LG 27-inch QHD Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor: now $156 at Amazon (was $249)

This gaming monitor spans 27 inches across and has a QHD resolution. The screen is curved with a curvature of 1000R and has a refresh rate that caps out at 180 Hz. It's also AMD FreeSync certified for its performance.

The LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear features a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has a dense QHD resolution that measures 2560 x 1440. The refresh rate can get as high as 180 Hz and is paired with a short response time of just 1 ms.

This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync certified, covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and is illuminated with a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits. You get two HDMI ports to take advantage of and one DisplayPort for video input. A 3.5mm jack is available for connecting external audio peripherals as well. The purchase is supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a one-year warranty from LG.

Visit the LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear gaming monitor project page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.