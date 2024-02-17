MSI Pro MP251 monitor drops down to $79 at Newegg

The MSI Pro MP251 monitor is available at Newegg for one of its best prices. It usually costs around $104 but is now discounted to just $79. Overall, this is one of the more affordable options for shoppers on a budget with decent specs to sweeten the deal.

As of writing, an expiration date has not been specified for the offer. If you want to know what else is on the market and what we recommend, check out our list of best computer monitors to see how they stack up against the competition.

MSI Pro MP251 Monitor: now $79 at Newegg (was $104)

This monitor from MSI spans 25 inches across and has an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 100 Hz. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the monitor since its launch.

The MSI Pro MP251 monitor features a 24.5-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution that measures up to 1920 x 1080. It can reach a refresh rate of up to 100Hz and has a minimum response time of 1 ms.

Users have a couple of input options to choose from, including both HDMI and VGA ports. Two integrated 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals exist. It can reach a maximum brightness of 300 nits.