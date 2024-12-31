Grab a second screen for $56: Arzopa's 15.6-inch S1 Table portable monitor falls to lowest-ever price

Sometimes, one screen just isn't enough, whether you are browsing the internet on your phone or laptop or streaming your favorite video games on Twitch. Having a larger screen or second monitor can help to improve your workflow or be used to display extra information, such as your follower chat. You can view our list of the best portable monitors for an idea of the options. There are limits to adding a second screen, such as price, size, room, connectivity, and power requirements. That's where today's deal can help - the Arzopa S1 Table is small and compact and easily transportable and doesn't take up much space to set up.

Falling to its lowest-ever price, the Arzopa S1 Table is available for just $56 at Amazon, which is an amazing price for a second screen and a superb price reduction from the $109 MSRP. I've seen this portable monitor often reduced to around $75, but today's $56 price tag is an all-time low.

The Arzopa S1 Table has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, the resolution of the compact panel is 1920 x 1080 pixels with a 16:9 picture ratio. There are built-in speakers (1Wx2), and the screen covers 72% of the sRGB color gamut. You can easily connect the portable monitor to your device and use the included magnetic cover/stand to prop up the display and monitor your content.

Arzopa S1 Table 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: now $56 at Amazon (was $109)

If you're looking for a bargain on a relatively large portable monitor, look no further than the Arzopa S1 Table. The monitor has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel and weighs just 1.7 pounds with the included Smart Cover. Perfect for connecting to your phone, laptop, or gaming console.

To connect your device to the Arzopa S1 Table, you can use USB Type-C with display and power delivery or HDMI. There are included cables with the screen consisting of a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable.

