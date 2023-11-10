Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G32A 165Hz Gaming Monitor Now $149 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G32A gaming monitor is available for $149, down from its recommended price of $279. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the monitor since it was first released.

This monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified which ensures low latency as well as support for low framerate compensation (LFC). Monitors with this certification are also guaranteed to have a dense resolution and high refresh rate.

Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G32A Monitor: now $149 at Amazon (was $279)

The Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is available at Amazon for just $149. It features a 27-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and is backed up by a 1-year warranty from Samsung.

The Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is designed around a 27-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution which measures in at 1920 x 1080px. If the price seems high for a VA panel, this is because it has additional specs that give it a little extra edge including a refresh rate that caps out at 165Hz and a response time that can get as low as 1ms.

There are two video input options to take advantage of including one DisplayPort input and one HDMI port. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for connecting external audio peripherals. The purchase is supported by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung as well as a 30-day return policy from Amazon.

