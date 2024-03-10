Samsung 34-inch ultrawide QHD curved gaming monitor drops to $385 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a curved gaming display, now is a great time to indulge. Today at Amazon, you can find the Samsung Viewfinity S65UA 34-inch gaming monitor for just $385, one of its lowest prices to date. It usually goes for around $539 which means today's discount saves you 29% off its regular list price.
This gaming monitor isn't just big in size, it's also backed up with plenty of specs that make it well worth a look for gamers who want something a little extra including a curved design and a pixel-dense, ultrawide QHD resolution. It's also AMD FreeSync certified which goes some way to ensure it offers a fast refresh rate and low latency.
Samsung Viewfinity S65UA 34-Inch Curved Monitor: now $385 at Amazon (was $539)
The Viewfinity S65UA features a 34-inch curved VA panel with an ultrawide QHD resolution. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 100 Hz and is AMD FreeSync certified. Users have both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to choose from.
The Samsung Viewfinity S65UA features a 34-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has an ultrawide QHD resolution which measures up to 3440 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get as high as 100 Hz while the response time can get as low as 5 ms. You can expect a wide contrast range thanks to its HDR10 support alongside a maximum possible brightness of 350 nits.
There are two input options to take advantage of including one DisplayPort input and one HDMI port. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for connecting external audio peripherals, and there is a USB hub with three USB Type-A 3.0 ports for convenience. Users also have an Ethernet port as well as a USB Type-C port to make use of.
Visit the Samsung Viewfinity S65UA monitor product page at the Amazon store for more details and purchasing options.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US.