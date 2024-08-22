Samsung announces glasses-free 3D monitor, three other Odyssey displays at Gamescom 2024

Samsung is bringing back 3D technology by launching the Odyssey 3D, a 27-inch or 37-inch glasses-free 3D display that uses a lenticular lens, eye tracking, and view mapping to deliver 3D content. However, this means that only one person can use the 3D monitor at a time since the display can only optimize content for one pair of eyes.

Optionally, you can turn off the 3D function on the Odyssey 3D and use it as a regular monitor. When you do so, you get a 4K @ 165 Hz display with a 1 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, making it great for gamers. It also comes with several convenient features, like a tiltable, height-adjustable stand, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s also compatible with FreeSync Premium to reduce latency and eliminate stuttering.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung)

Aside from the Odyssey 3D, Samsung also launched three other high-end monitors at Gamescom 2024. These include the Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey Neo G9, and Odyssey OLED G9. The G8 is an ultra-wide 21:9 display boasting a 3,440 x 1,440 pixels resolution and an 1800R curve radius. It also has a 175 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms GTG response time.

The Neo G9 and OLED G9 offer an even more immersive view with their 32:9 ultra-wide ratio. Both displays offer a 5,120 x 1,440 pixels dual QHD resolution and an 1800R curve radius and have a refresh rate of 240 Hz with a 0.03 ms GTG response time. These displays give gamers more ultra-wide 1440p options for the most immersive gaming experiences.

Samsung hasn’t made any announcements about the release dates and prices of these monitors, but we expect them to start shipping in August 2024 within North America and the U.K. The company also hasn’t released any pricing information, but we expect the Odyssey 3D to come at a steep price.

While the Odyssey 3D is marketed toward gamers, its price and limited gaming applications mean that it would most likely be used by professionals instead. Nevertheless, we still want to get our hands on it to see how it would affect the viewing experience, especially if it will cause nausea, eye strain, and headaches. But if you want a more portable glasses-free 3D display, you should check out the Acer SpatialLabs View for gaming and working on the go.